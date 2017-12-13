The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - Igbo intellectuals, leaders launch book on restructuring
13th December 2017 - Day NCWS honoured agriculturists
13th December 2017 - Day foundation honoured DPO Garba, Dede Uzor in Onitsha
13th December 2017 - Group takes advocacy to agric sector in Anambra
13th December 2017 - Christmas: Okowa, Obiano assure Nigerians of free movement 
13th December 2017 - We’ll transform presidential lodge to national monument –Ambode
13th December 2017 - FG to demolish Costain, Jibowu bridges
13th December 2017 - Desist from sacrilegious threat, BFM warns Ijaw freedom fighters
13th December 2017 - PDP reconciliation: Dickson panel meets George, Gana, Adeniran, others
13th December 2017 - The Yoruba, lamentations of Olabode George, Ambassador Toyo’s prediction and PDP convention
Home / Abuja Metro / Day NCWS honoured agriculturists

Day NCWS honoured agriculturists

— 13th December 2017

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

For the leadership of the National Council for Women Society (NCWS) it is time to to go beyond mere lipservice and make agriculture the main focus. In line with such resolve, the body last week rolled out drums in honour of some first ladies and other Nigerians that are promoting agriculture.

The president of the council, Gloria Shoda admonished the awardees not to relent in their effort to assist the country achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

Those who were awarded included the first ladies of Niger, Amina Abubakar; Rivers, Suzzette Wike; Katsina, Hadiza Masari; Borno, Nana Shettima; Kebbi, Zainab Bagudu; Imo, Nkechi Okorocha; Sokoto, Mairo Tambuwal; Adamawa, Maryam Jibrila; Taraba, Anna Ishaku and the Ministers of Women Affairs and Foreign Affairs (State) Aisha Alhassan and Kadija Abba respectively.

Others were the former first lady of Kogi State, Aisha Audu, Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, Salmo Kolo, Salamat Atinuke, Ishiola Adeleye, Uju Peace, Bishop Junita Nwendu Ada Ozongwu, Kennedy Iyere, Lawan Bukar, Fati Gambo, Isuwatu, Mariam Yusuf Doofan Abu-Ali, Comfort Kamtey and Rabi Gruma.

Shoda stressed that there is so much to be gained from the sector: food security, creation of jobs, household income and the reduction of imported food.

“These present a variety of opportunities. The issue of imported food as we as all know has proved to be drain on the scarce foreign exchange, but the good news is that opportunities in the processing component of agriculture offers exciting openings in agro-processing and for those of us who haven’t fully explored it, should do so.

“As we drive past the rural communities and see some of our women processing cassava, there are opportunities to take such activities to the next level as suppliers to our big supermarkets and for export to the diaspora,” he stated.

She, however, called on government at all levels to support women to take the agriculture to an enviable height.

One of the awardees, Asaba Vilita, encouraged women to delve into the agricultural, adding that it is a profitable venture.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Christmas: Okowa, Obiano assure Nigerians of free movement 

— 13th December 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano, have assured holiday makers to and from the eastern part of the country of free flow of traffic on Benin-Asaba-Onitsha road. Travelling on the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway is always unpleasant during yuletide, particularly at the River Niger Bridge Head,…

  • We’ll transform presidential lodge to national monument –Ambode

    — 13th December 2017

    By Moshood Adebayo The Federal Government yesterday completed the process of handing over the Presidential Lodge, Marina, to the Lagos State Government, 20 years after the journey to actualise it commenced. Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, while speaking during the ceremony, said his administration would put the edifice to good use and transform it into…

  • FG to demolish Costain, Jibowu bridges

    — 13th December 2017

    By Romanus Ugwu The Federal Government has revealed that arrangements have been concluded to demolish both Jibowu and Costain bridges for the ongoing construction of railway project connecting Lagos, Ogun and Ibadan. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this after an inspection tour of railway construction projects in Papalanto, Ogun State, yesterday. Amaechi further disclosed…

  • Desist from sacrilegious threat, BFM warns Ijaw freedom fighters

    — 13th December 2017

    • ‘We’re waiting for your 21-day ultimatum’ From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Benin youths, under the aegis of Benin Fundamental Movement (BFM) yesterday, warned the Ijaw Freedom Fighters (IFF) to desist from what they called sacrilegious threat to the traditional institution of Benin kingdom, describing it is a joke of the 21st century. BFM convener, Edosa Idada,…

  • PDP reconciliation: Dickson panel meets George, Gana, Adeniran, others

    — 13th December 2017

    • South West not sidelined –Odeyemi From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Post-Convention Reconciliation Committee and Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, said the panel has met with aggrieved aspirants and other stateholders, over the outcome of the party’s last Saturday’s national elective convention. A statement issued…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share