Seun Omojola

Day man grabbed my boobs at Yaba market –Seun Omojola

— 8th September 2018

Seun Omojola is one actress who continues to wow her fans, not just with her talent, but also with her curves and lovely voice.

The actress, who also doubles as a film- maker, lamented to Inside Nollywood the challenges busty women face, most especially, in popular Yaba market in Lagos.

“It’s not easy having this size of boobs. Going to the market has become a bit of a challenge. I always get embarrassed going to the market and seeing all kinds of men starring at me.

Some would be like ‘Wow, Cowbell is here’. ‘See your big behind’ and all sorts. I remember a particular day a randy man grabbed my boobs, I had to slap him for daring to touch me. It was a mad experience.

READ ALSO Mummy Glee’s deal excites Sotayo Sobola

“Even while growing up, I didn’t feel comfortable seeing my breasts bigger than my peers, but it got to a point I got comfortable with it and never cared again.

“I keep getting lots of comments about my boobs. It’s God’s gift. I love it, so I flaunt it,” she gushed.

Omojola, who also sings, maintained that she can never go nude in any Nollywood movie because Nigerians are not ready for such.

“I can never go naked in the name of acting, no matter the fee. This is not Hollywood but Nollywood. We are Africans.

We are not ready for that. It would have been better if it was a Hollywood movie.

We see a lot of that and we applaud them. But once a Nigerian actress does that, they would criticise you a lot and getting a husband becomes a big issue,” she revealed.

