Day Lagos, Asaba stood still for Mandela

Lagos and Asaba last week stood still in commemoration of the goodwill and life of former South African president and Nobel Peace laureate, Nelson Mandela.

Led by the South African Consulate Lagos, the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations, was in collaboration with South African Tourism West Africa, United Nations Information Center (UNIC) and National Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) both in Nigeria.

The weeklong activities began with a press briefing on the theme: “Be The Legacy” and the events planned to keep the legacy alive. South African Tourism had major media houses, trade partners, stakeholders and associates in attendance throughout the various activities.

The Consul General, South Africa Consulate in Lagos, Ambassador Darkey Africa, said: “This year is to celebrate and highlight the key role Mandela played in securing freedom of the South Africans, on how Mandela pushed for peace, embraced people of various races and sought for reconciliation despite been imprisoned for 27 years.”

A lecture in honour of Mandela Centenary was held at the NIIA with Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka as the keynote speaker, alongside UNIC Nigeria Director, Mr Roland Kayanja and Prof. Modupe Faseke, all emphasising the numerous leassons worthy of emulation from the life of Madiba. As a highlight, Soyinka recited a beautiful poem he penned in honour of Nelson Mandela titled, And He Said No, following his personal encounters with Madiba. The lecture was followed by a photo exhibition of the life and times of Nelson Mandela at the NIIA Library, with a cultural highlight of a fully dressed Xhosa man and woman representing Nelson Mandela’s traditional attire.