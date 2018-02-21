The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - Dislodged and abandoned
21st February 2018 - Day Imoke, Adeola, others celebrated Solomon Giwa-Amu
21st February 2018 - FAAC disbursements hit N6.41tr in 2017
21st February 2018 - Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy
21st February 2018 - How poor documentation marred exportation of solid mineral
21st February 2018 - Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria not attractive –Itsede
21st February 2018 - Benue/Nasarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders  in Abuja
21st February 2018 - Afro-Colombians celebrate Christmas in February
21st February 2018 - African govts hurry to beat higher borrowing costs
21st February 2018 - South African president announces “lifestyle audits”
Home / Abuja Metro / Day Imoke, Adeola, others celebrated Solomon Giwa-Amu

Day Imoke, Adeola, others celebrated Solomon Giwa-Amu

— 21st February 2018

Okwe Obi

Late aide-de-camp to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Brig-Gen. Solomon Giwa-Amu, seized Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of power, last weekend. Virtually every discussion on the lips of many was about him. Even thousands of people who had not the opportunity of crossing paths with him still made him an issue.

It was not by coincidence. It was an outing to mark his demise a decade ago. The former Army spokesman died in 2008 in an auto accident.

The caliber of people that turned out for the anniversary ceremony at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, clearly showed the respect Giwa-Amu and his family enjoy among Nigerians. Chaired by former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke , notable personalities like Mr. Steve Orosanya, former head of service of the federation, graced the event. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, sent a representative, while Maj-Gen K.A. Role, Mr. Fola Adeola and wife of former governor of Benue State, Mrs. Yemisi Suswam were also there.

It was a colourful outing by all standards. And the wife of the late ADC, Dr. Judith Giwa-Amu, who was at the event with her children, got accolades for that. Everybody praised her for sustaining the vision of her husband 10 years after.

She spoke glowingly about her husband, especially his passion for the less privileged and the youth. She gave a brief narrative of how she met the man at the University of Benin and how the relationship blossomed into marriage.

Imoke kicked off the event with a short speech that dwelt on the personality of Gen. Giwa-Amu. Reliving his experience in the Obasanjo government, in which he was a key official, the former minister of power told the audience that the late ADC would never brood injustice. He disclosed that the man sometimes put his job on the line in the fight against injustice. He said the deceased was a great patriot who was always talking about how Nigeria could be better, and tried to make a difference on his job; he was not just an ADC but also an adviser.

Imoke gave several instances to drive home his point. Gen. Role took up it from there. He told a story of how, days before Gen. Giwa-Amu died, he asked him if he was ‘remembering’ the primary school he attended.

“He came to my office, I asked him about the shooting exercise, he said fine, but it was not the reason he came. He asked me if I had my primary school in mind. I could not answer that question, I was just looking at him,” Gen. Role recounted.

He continued, “He was so committed to education and the wellbeing of the youth. He would give everything to make another person happy.”

He said youth were impatient, they dream and fantasize about success, and Gen. Giwa-Amu was concerned about this and wanted a foundation that would help build their competencies and capacity. Role explained that the late general believed in building the confidence of youth to succeed and achieve excellence.

“He believed in guiding the youth. He believed in the integrity and character of a man. He believed in guiding the youth to be forthright and disciplined. He believed that the youth must accept responsibility for their actions. He believed in delayed gratification, that you must first experience pain and enjoy later. He believed in a life of honesty, in showing consideration for others, he cared for others. He was selfless,” Role said.

Speaking in similar fashion, Adeola, who was represented by former special adviser, media, to the late President Umaru Yar’Adua and chairman of the editorial board of ThisDay Newspapers, Segun Adeniyi, described Giwa-Amu as an uncommon man.

He said, “While I will share briefly about the Solo I knew, let me also use this opportunity to reflect on our society. Solo was a very interesting person, with very clear character and values. As I think of the time when we related with each other, some attributes stood him out. Let us start with the easiest and most obvious.

“Solo was a disciplined man. While I do not know whether the discipline pre-dated his military career, the man I met was extremely disciplined. That also reflected in his family life. I remember visiting his home once and his son didn’t greet me properly. I saw the father transform into a military man and, quickly, the son, realizing this was a serious matter, greeted me with more respect.

 “It would be foolish to ignore the ADC to the President under normal circumstances, but with Solo, there was no way he could be taken for granted. He was not a man that could be ignored, even though he wasn’t the loudest voice in the room.

“He was a professional military man in every sense of the word and he proudly carried the nobility of that role. He was an officer’s officer. He was disciplined in the mind, an avid reader and well abreast of current affairs both domestically and internationally. He was also disciplined in body. I never saw him indulge excessively in food, alcohol, or any other vices. He played sports and kept fit despite the rigors of his job.

“Since we are talking about the role of both the individual and the state as we seek to transform our society, let me borrow from the ‘Broken Windows’ theory in urban policy, made famous in the case of crime reduction in New York City under Mayor Rudy Giuliani. In the 1980s, New York was a very scary place. Crime was rampant almost everywhere. Two American social scientists, James Q. Wilson and George Kelling, came up with the theory. The title comes from the following example:

Consider a building with a few broken windows. If the windows are not repaired, the tendency is for vandals to break a few more windows. Eventually, they may even break into the building, and if it’s unoccupied, perhaps become squatters or light fires inside. Or consider a pavement. Some litter accumulates. Soon, more litter accumulates. Eventually, people even start leaving bags of refuse from take-out restaurants there or even break into cars.

“The premise of the writers is very simple: When people get away with small crimes and misdemeanors, it is not a huge leap to the bigger ones. If I can get away with traffic violation by giving money to the traffic management officer, I can certainly get away with theft and kidnapping by bribing the police. What’s to stop me there? Why not buy my way into political offices or bribe to get big contract?”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAAC disbursements hit N6.41tr in 2017

— 21st February 2018

…A’Ibom gets highest shares, Osun least Uche Usim, (Abuja); Adewale Sanyaolu The three tiers of government shared a total of N6.418 trillion in 2017 from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). The figure  represents an increase of 25.8 per cent  and 6.8 per cent when compared to total disbursements of N5.1 trillion and N6.011 trillion shared…

  • Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy

    — 21st February 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian High Commissioner to The Gambia, Oluwasegun Ibidapo-Obe, has said the opening up of direct flight between Lagos and Banjul by Air Peace would go a long way in strengthening bilateral trade relations in both countries.  Ibidapo-Obe, who spoke at a ceremony in Banjul to mark the airline’s Lagos-Banjul inaugural flight lamented…

  • How poor documentation marred exportation of solid mineral

    — 21st February 2018

    Isaac Anumihe  Facts yesterday emerged on why containers of manganese meant for export from Ikorodu Lighter Terminal to the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) Apapa  failed to arrive their destination 10 days after flag-off. The journey from Ikorodu to Apapa, both in Lagos, by barge is usually not more that six hours but 10 days after…

  • Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria not attractive –Itsede

    — 21st February 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Polar-Afrique Consulting Limited and former Director, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Chris Osi Itsede, has said that the ease of doing business in Nigeria is not as attractive as it is in South Africa. Itsede, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during an interview with Daily Sun,…

  • Benue/Nasarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders  in Abuja

    — 21st February 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja; Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The  Inspector General of Police (IGP),  Ibrahim Idris yesterday met with stakeholders from Benue and Nasarawa states to find a lasting solution to  the incessant attacks by herdsmen. The meeting which was attended by government officials and traditional rulers from the two states also had members of the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share