The Sun News
Latest
29th September 2017 - Day Ibidunni Ighodalo touched lives of childless women
29th September 2017 - Gula: Obasanjo’s prison memoir goes on stage
29th September 2017 - ‘Lagos City Suya Carnival’ ‘ll break world record’
29th September 2017 - Fans ‘ll get my Prayer for Nigeria CDs free of charge –Demola Olota
29th September 2017 - Providence Centre rallies Olamide, 9ice for grand opening
29th September 2017 - Blessing Egbe’s The Women lands in cinemas
29th September 2017 - UN fund for sexual abuse victims grows to $1.5m
29th September 2017 - 25 American universities attend education fair in Lagos
29th September 2017 - Turkey stops training Iraqi Kurds after independence vote
29th September 2017 - 2019 guber: Rivers APC stakeholders endorse Abe 
Home / TSWeekend / Day Ibidunni Ighodalo touched lives of childless women

Day Ibidunni Ighodalo touched lives of childless women

— 29th September 2017

By Amarachi Amachukwu and Ifunanya Duru

The first Parent-in-Waiting Conference organised by the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF) held amidst fanfare penultimate week at the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. The conference was conceived to raise awareness on issues pertaining to infertility and to provide grants for couples that require fertility treatments such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination.

The foundation partners with highly reputable fertility clinics in Nigeria and with other donors to provide couples with the financial and material support they require during the treatments. IIF also provides the necessary psychological and spiritual support required to deal with the pressures they face along the journey to conception.

IIF is the brainchild of Ibidunni, former beauty queen and wife of accountant and founder of the Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo. Her quest for a child has been painstaking, leading her to explore all the legal options available. Almost every step she took towards her goal was met with annoying hindrance. In a moment of weakness and frustration, she considered suicide. She thought if she could not have a child, there was nothing worth living for. After all, several doctors had foreclosed the possibility of her having a child unless it came through assisted reproduction. She has been waiting for the fruit of the womb for over a decade.

Eleven IVF treatments after, she only conceived once. Sadly, she lost the baby. But instead of wallowing in self-pity, she decided to become a ‘wounded healer’ as the Founder and Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Matthew Ashimolowo, described her at the event.

In 2016, she launched her foundation and kicked off the grant to help couples overcome the financial, spiritual and psychological trauma of waiting for a child. The foundation partnered with certified fertility clinics in Nigeria to provide fertility services to 28 couples. Success stories from the first batch include 15 successful treatments, five confirmed pregnancies and one successful delivery. A beneficiary of her grant, Bodunrin and Lola Oye, recently welcomed a set of twins, the first by the foundation!

For this year, about 381 applications were received by the foundation out of which 100 were screened. 50 passed the scrutiny of the medical team, but the foundation could only afford to sponsor 10. Even though, she set out to help one couple at a time, Ibidunni, the compassionate woman who established the endowment, is always heart-broken to learn that there are many candidates who cannot be accommodated in her funding. At least, over N1.3 million is needed to sponsor IVF and other methods of assisted reproductive procedures for one couple. 

However, not a few wiped a stream of tears rolling down their faces at this year’s conference. Three people, who were chosen but did not show up, were replaced after their names were called repeatedly. To support the good cause, Ashimolowo announced he would sponsor two. The number was raised to 12. Shouts of joy filled the hall as Mr. Tonye Cole of Sahara Group offered to finance treatment for two other couples. Ashimolowo was moved again to add another couple. At the end of the day, 15 couples were given access to the IIF grant. Ashimolowo encouraged other couples that didn’t make the list and prayed for those who did that their testimonies will be complete.

The audience was entertained by a series of monologues presented by a seven-member cast that dramatised the trauma faced by couples suffering from infertility. The theatre production broadened the enlightenment on infertility. At the end of the day, even if the play was all the IIF could present, the characterisation and acting conveyed strong messages on the subject of infertility.

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019 guber: Rivers APC stakeholders endorse Abe 

— 29th September 2017

From Chris Anucha, Port Harcourt Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State chapter, have endorsed Senator Magnus Ngei Abe for the 2019 governorship poll. This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of the stakeholders in Port Harcourt, yesterday. The communiqué endorsing Abe’s candidature was jointly signed by Chidi Wihioka, Felix…

  • 2019: PDP rejects Fayose’s presidential bid

    — 29th September 2017

    • I’ll defeat Buhari, boasts Ekiti gov as he joins race From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has poured cold water on Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s Abuja bid to seek its presidential ticket in the 2019 election. A member of the PDP BoT, Dr Okwesilieze…

  • Anambra guber: APC inaugurates campaign committee 

    — 29th September 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated seven sitting governors, six former governors as members of the 48-man campaign council to prosecute the November 18 Anambra governorship election. Inaugurating the committee at the headquarters of the ruling party, the APC leadership listed the names of the campaign council as: Mohammed Abdullahi…

  • AD petitions INEC over omission of candidate’s name

    — 29th September 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo The Alliance for Democracy (AD) has written a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the omission of its governorship candidate, Valentine  Onwuka and his running mate Chijioke Onyekaonwu,  from the published list of governorship candidates for the election. In the statement issued, the party’s national chairman, Alhaji Ismaila Ayodele,…

  • How neglect of engineering professionals escalates building collapse

    — 29th September 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Nigeria has suffered unquantifiable losses as a result of building collapse. These losses come in the form of loss of life or property and in majority of cases both. The complexity of the situation seems to have defied all known methods as the more people look for…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share