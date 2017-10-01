Day I made armed robber drop his gun – Aisha Abimbola (Omoge Campus)

By Damilola Fatunmise

Delectable and hardworking actress Aisha Abimbola popularly called ‘Omoge Campus’ came into acting by sheer providence.

The role interpreter, who has featured in over 150 movies, here narrates how it all began and what she did to make an armed robber drop his gun on a particular day at a film location.

Can you tell us how you came into acting?

I came into‎ acting through divine intervention; it wasn’t what I was thinking of at that particular time. I was rounding off my HND programme at LASPOTECH when Wale Adenuga Productions came to shoot in my school. The director gave me an opportunity to play a particular character, which another actress supposed to play but wasn’t on set that day. And that began my acting career.

Which movie launched you into limelight?

No doubt, that’s Omoge Campus, a film produced by Bola Igida. But before Omoge Campus I had featured in Eje Adegbenro produced by Prince Jide Kosoko. I also starred in so many Superstory series, Papa Ajasco series and later did Awerijaiye produced by Deji Rotimi. From then on, there was no looking back.

How old are you in the industry?

I came into the industry officially in 2002.

Do you have any regret coming into the movie industry?

Regret? The only regret is that we don’t‎ get funds to produce films; we don’t get the support we ought to be getting. And usually those who don’t understand what we are doing, those who find it hard to separate your person from the character you play in movies, harass us. Sometimes fans and friends attack you verbally and emotionally. But then I have no regret. I am coping well or what else can I do? I remember a day when armed robbers attacked us on location. We were spared just because one of them fell in love with the way I handle guns in movies. And instead of robbing us, they left us unharmed.

How would you describe the industry now to when you started acting?

In terms of production quality, we are getting there. Most times, we act free of charge out of sympathy for film producers. Most producers don’t get to recoup the money invested in their movies because of piracy. Piracy is killing us. However, we are getting better scripts, better structures but the remuneration is nothing to write home about.

How long did it take you before producing Tomiteje?

I’m a perfectionist, so it takes me a long time to write my scripts. I will write scripts and keep them for years. But there are some stories I must tell. For instance, Tomiteje is a true-life story I came across when I was doing my youth service in 2002.

How were you able to cast fuji musician, Alabi Pasuma, in your movie?

I started my relationship with Pasuma when I was called to feature in his musical video, Desperado. Initially, I wasn’t interested but his producer called me and I later agreed to do it. While shooting the video, I liked the way he did things and I promised to invite him the moment I was ready to shoot my first movie. And God made it happen.

What is that particular thing that distinguishes you from other actors?

I’m down to earth.

How have you been coping as a single mother and actress?

From where did you get that gist? Who told you I’m a single mother? I’m not a single mother and I reject to be one.

But there was news recently that you separated from your actor husband.

Next question.

What is that thing you can never be caught doing?

I can never be caught smoking and drinking.

Can you act nude?

Nude? Did I just hear you say nude? You mean act without my clothes on? Me? Act stack naked? Never! Not in this lifetime.

What’s the extent you can go while acting?

I have done some few pecks and hugs. Call me a shy person. Yes, I have been able to kiss once on set. I remember I kissed once and that was the father of my kids, then we were married.

If you have chance to change a thing about yourself, what would that be?

I would love to have my parents here with me. I lost my mum at 10 and my dad died some years back.

If they were still alive, do you think they would love what you are doing?

Although, they were very strict, I am sure they would have supported me.

What is your advice for up and coming actors?

Don’t ever try to be anybody, be original and don’t get desperate. There are bad eggs everywhere; people will definitely want to play upon your intelligence. Don’t allow people to use you, your destiny is in your hands.