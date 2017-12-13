Day foundation honoured DPO Garba, Dede Uzor in Onitsha

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

For their service to humanity and promotion of peace, a Non-Governmental Organization, All Small Scale-Growth and Equipment Support Foundation (ASSGES), has honoured the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Fegge Police Station, Mr. Rabiu Garba, a Superintendent of Police (SP) and the National Publicity Secretary of Campaign for Democracy (CD), Dede Uzor A. Uzor.

The duo were honoured for their selfless performance in the promotion of peace, public security, equity through their professional careers, human rights advocacy and promotion of justice and equity.

Presenting the award to the recipients, the National Project Director of ASSGES Foundation Nigeria, Mr Alaka T. Alaka said the duo fitted into the core objectives of the foundation, pointing out that they have also achieved personal records that were similar to the objectives of the foundation.

“The DPO of Fegge Station, in different places he has served as a senior police officer, left indelible marks. He has not failed to demonstrate his patriotic zeal, high level of professionalism to handle and execute security matters. Since his assumption of office as the DPO of Fegge Police Station, criminal activities have drastically reduced within the community while peace and safety of human lives and properties have flourished.

“He has promoted equity and justice in the community through his professional disposition. He is a humble senior police officer, unassuming and good listener to the plight of the less-advantaged persons. In several cases, he has executed justice, peace and equity with his own personal funds. He supports the less privileged and the down-trodden in several ways.”

For Uzor, ASSGES boss noted that he has excelled as a good reference point in the area of human right advocacy, promotion of justice and equity, saying that he has helped many persons in police detentions to gain justice and freedom.

“From the record of his humanitarian services within our reach, Uzor is quite unassuming. He is a young man full of vibrancy and with a large-heart to accommodate and support persons. He is a good listener to the plights of the less-advantaged persons, to obtain justice and equity in the face of obvious intimidation by social forces greater than them.

“He has assisted youths, widows and the less-privileged persons in different capacities. He has assisted many widows to obtain their family rights and freedom from oppressors. In several occasions he has provided fund to fight for justice and for human rights for the common people,” the foundaton said.

SP Garba thanked the foundation for the honour, saying he would continue to serve humanity, as well as do humanitarian job, He noted that there is life after death and whatever wealth acquired on earth without being used to help others would end on earth.

“I have about 50 awards to my credit. I will continue to serve humanity with the little I have, you don’t need to have everything on earth before you can help others. No, you can render services wherever you find yourselfp; not necessarily money. We should work harder to help others in difficulty; we have to be rich in spirit and rich in wealth which is God’s call for all of us,” he said.

Uzor, in his remarks, dedicated the award to the victims of Operation Python Dance II at Ibeku Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State where many people were said to have lost their lives, as well as those injured.

While commending the foundation for recognizing his human rights services, he said the DPO honoured deserved the award more than any other person because his efforts at sanitising the Fegge community and Onitsha in general was unprecedented.

While, thanking the foundation for honouring the DPO, ASP Dorcas Otoroh said the award was among many others being received by Garba for his services not only in the line of his police job, but also in humanitarian services and kind gestures.