Day Fela and the Kalakuta Queens set Lagos on fire

The critically acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, which was first staged at Terra Kulture Arena, Lagos in December 2017 and also January this year, was recently brought back to satisfy the demands of the public who had missed out when it first debuted.

The musical opens with a monologue by Fela, as he rails against the military, Nigeria’s democracy and other hot button issues. The character of Fela, played by the immaculate Patrick Diabuah, who puts on a spellbinding performance, drew intermittent applause from the adoring fans seated at the theatre-styled arena. His interpretation of the character of Fela was top notch as he was spot on in his mannerisms, speech, dancing and singing.

Fela and the Kalakuta Queens tells the story of Fela as a musician, activist and more importantly it gives a greater focus to his 27 wives, the ‘Kalakuta Queens’ more than any other previous stories told on stage. For the first time, the influence of his wives on his music and activism for social change is brought to the fore and the reason he decided to marry them is explained vividly.

The show reminds us of Fela’s position on Democracy as a system of government and how Nigeria and the rest of Africa may have wrongly copied it. To him, the system should be tweaked to accommodate the culture, tradition and nuances of the people, for it to enable growth and development that would better their lot.

Next up, he speaks on the biased justice system in Nigeria that seems to be lenient on public officers and the crème of the society but very harsh on the common man. He says for the country to move forward, the justice system must be fair. He goes on to render the song, Authority Stealing with the famous lyrics ‘you be thief I no be thief, you be robber I no be robber’.

The character of Malaika played by Osas Ajibade paints a picture of how Fela’s music and activism transcended the continent of Africa, to the rest of the world. Malaika is a foreigner who visits Fela in his home and speaks glowingly about his music and activities for social change. She even gives a brief history of Fela to his amazement.

The plot of the theatrical piece also takes a critical look at the lives of the ‘Kalakuta Queens’ and how they put up in the household of Fela, which is dubbed ‘Kalakuta Republic’. The differing perceptions of the public and Fela towards the queens is highlighted also. Fela has high regard for the Queens especially in the way they help his musical career and how they stand by him during his numerous travails with government. But the public sees them as prostitutes and destitute, who found their way into Fela’s household.

In the bid to make the 27 queens get the much-needed respect they deserve from the public, Fela marries them after they had complained bitterly that he was the only respected member of the Kalakuta Republic.

Speaking after the show, Bolanle Austen Peters, CEO, BAP Productions and producer of the musical, said: “I am very happy this production is a success. This is the second outing of Fela and the Kalakuta Queens and the reception has been wonderful. I am extremely excited that people’s responses have been very positive and that’s a validation of the work that has been put into this production. I also want to thank my sponsors, MTN Foundation, for their partnership on this project, they have been very supportive and I am very grateful”.

On her part, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Nonny Ugboma, said: “MTN Foundation launched its arts and culture initiative in 2015 with the aim of facilitating the renaissance of the theatre component of arts and culture in Nigeria. The ongoing renaissance in this sector is quite remarkable and the Foundation has deemed it fit to give it its backing for greater success. Sponsoring Fela and the Kalakuta Queens and other theatrical shows is crucial to supporting efforts to promote the culture, diversity and the rich history of Nigeria. It also provides a means of livelihood for the country’s teeming youth while allowing them to showcase their artistic prowess,” she stated.