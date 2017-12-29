Day Executive Elite 007 Club celebrated 10th anniversary

For members of Executive Elite 007 Club of Nigeria, it was celebration galore on Sunday December 17, as they marked the 10th anniversary of their club amidst fun and camaraderie.

The ceremony, which held at La’royale Events Centre, Puposola Street, new Oko-Oba, Abule-Egba, Lagos, had brought together members of the club, home and abroad who converged at the venue to celebrate with one another.

Apart from celebrating and venerating some philanthropic dignitaries with awards of honour, the event also afforded the club the opportunity to lubricate the tunnels of harmony, ignite the torch of unity and foster peace among members.

In his address, the president, Elite Prince Kunle Omisore Thomas and the grand patron of the club, Prince Ade Dosumu, stressed that socialisation is an engine process that elongates the life of a social practitioner.

“Socialism captures the essence and being of creation. We should therefore use our social life to promote our virtuous lives, happiness and love to humanity. We must cultivate the virtue of tolerance and accommodation, bearing in mind that we all come from different backgrounds and peculiarities. That is the panacea for peaceful co-existence in a pluralistic and multi-ethnic environment,” Omisore said.

It was indeed a pleasurable night with fuji maestro, Saheed Osupa on the bandstand, thrilling with the best of fuji music. Earlier, a 12-man fuji band, all visually impaired, had entertained members and guests alike.

Awards were given to 21 persons, including three members, who were honoured for their outstanding performances towards the upliftment of the club.