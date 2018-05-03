The Sun News
Day defence chief's wife empowered 200 Ekiti women

3rd May 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, and president, Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association, (DEPOWA), Mrs. Omobolanle Olonisakin, has, in collaboration with other wives of defence staff and policemen, empowered 200 women with various vocational trainings in Ode-Ekiti, Ekiti State, country home of her husband, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin. Tagged: “Empowered for success,” the scheme was done in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

The development brought joy to the Olode of Ode Ekiti, Oba Aderiye Samuel, leaders, elders and parents of the beneficiaries. The monarch was represented by Chief Onigede Ogunloye.

The beneficiaries were selected after screening. Olonisakin said: “We are doing this in conjunction with NDE to train 200 women and youths residing in Ode and its environment. This is our contribution to the community. DEPOWA is a registered NGO and we are committed to the care of the less privilege. The current economic situation in our country calls for this kind of empowerment as white-collar jobs are no longer existing. I hereby urge all trainees to take the training seriously as it would go a long way to help them and take them out of the labour market.

Don›t despite little beginning, I know some people we have empowered in Abuja who have made success of it and gave a testimony that they have used the proceeds to sponsor their children in school. Don›t be involved in social vices such as drug addiction be a productive member of our society and the Lord will help you.

“We are aware that empowerment helps to address the problem of redundancy as well as unemployment, that is why DEPOWA is here to empower our women and youths not only in  business skills but in  basic life skills, social skills that would make them self reliant and sufficient so that they become a productive member of this society and contribute to the economy of Nigeria. We also reach out to the elderly and orphanages and in this community, we are thinking of helping the elderly by providing basic life needs.”

Ogunloye said: «We appreciate DEPOWA for doing this. To the trainees, I urge you to take advantage of this training it is a lifetime opportunity. Don›t divert the materials they would give you to practice your trade, don›t sell it. Be wise.»

NDE boss, Nasiru Mohammed, through his representative said: “The training is geared towards making the beneficiaries employed or be an employer of labour. The NDE is working with DEPOWA to do the empowerment. You, the beneficiaries must ensure that you get the proper training as what you take away now is what will define your success in your future endeavours.

“Pay good attention to your instructors. The training covers a period of two weeks. I urge the beneficiaries to take in the best that would enable you to be on your own. DEPOWA has been consistent in empowering people.”

