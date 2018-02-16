The Sun News
Day cultural expo rocked Amuwo Odofin

— 16th February 2018

Tony Udemba

It was celebration galore for the residents of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area recently, as the PDP member representing Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives; Hon. Oghene Emmanuel Egoh, hosted the premier edition of Cultural Awakening and Sensitization Festival in the community.

Themed “Culture as an Instrument for Unity in Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency ”, the event, which was jointly organised by the lawmaker in collaboration with National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) at Tastee Fried Chicken, 22 Road, Festac Town, Lagos, attracted various cultural troupes including Otu-Ugo and Ogene Cultural Groups from the Igbo community, Shomgbegbo Cultural Group from Ijagbe, Eganga and Akaka Cultural Groups from Ibeshe. In their distinctive cultural attires, they all thrilled the audience with high-tempo cultural dances.

In his speech at the event, Egoh expressed his happiness for the impressive attendance, describing culture as a dynamic and unifying factor responsible for the promotion and sustenance of peace and mutual co-existence between indigenous Aworis and non-indigenes in the area.

In his remarks, Chairman, House Committee on Culture and Tourism, Hon. Omorogie Ogbeide-Ihama, noted that Amuwo Odofin was fortunate to have a vibrant and experienced member, devoted to the development of the area.

The event, which was the first of its kind in the area, attracted the crème of the society including Louis Eriomala, Acting Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Chief Felix Atamumo, representatives of the Ndigbo and Arewa communities, President of Festac Town Residents Association, leaders and members of PDP in Amuwo Odofin, youth groups and cultural enthusiasts.

