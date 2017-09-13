The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - Day Catholic Knights lifted affliction burden off Dutse residents 
13th September 2017 - Accolades as ex-beauty queen float school in Abuja 
13th September 2017 - My boyfriend loves what I do, says female mechanic
13th September 2017 - Anambra: APC appeal panel submits report to NWC
13th September 2017 - Anambra guber: Don’t blackmail panel, youth group tells Nwoye
13th September 2017 - 2 killed, scores wounded as soldiers, IPOB clash in Rivers
13th September 2017 - Nigeria’s aviation industry, world’s most hostile –Senate
13th September 2017 - Aiteo Vice Chairman denies link with Diezani
13th September 2017 - Buhari commissions N20bn Olam poultry, feed mill in Kaduna
13th September 2017 - How Nigeria can generate 1800MW from wind –Don
Home / Abuja Metro / Day Catholic Knights lifted affliction burden off Dutse residents 

Day Catholic Knights lifted affliction burden off Dutse residents 

— 13th September 2017

By Fred Ezeh

For residents of Dutse in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who were conversant with  Isaiah:10:27: “And it shall come to pass in that day, that his burden shall be taken away from off thy shoulder, and his yoke from off thy neck, and the yoke shall be destroyed because  of the anointing,” it practicalised in their lives last weekend.

They  were filled with testimonies  in Dutse Alhaji, in Bwari Area Council, following their selection as beneficiarieso  of the 2017 annual free medical outreach by the Knights of St Mulumba (KSM) Nigeria.

KSM is an association of Catholic faithful, modeled on Catholic Knighthood to actively support and promote charity to the underprivileged and needy in the society.

Among them are doctors, nurses, nutritionists, medical lab scientists, optometrists and several other experts in different field of medicine. They engage in annual medical outreach in chosen locations where such needs are desperately required.

The 2017 exercise, being the second in series, was conducted at the Primary Health Care Centre, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja.

It provided opportunity for young and aged persons, as well as children to get medical attention on different ailments including cervical cancer, hypertension, diabetes, HIV, among several others.

Aside the diagnosis and health talks that heralded the 2017 exercise, comprehensive treatment was administered to the patients, with a toolkit on good nutrition for longevity.

The supreme physician and the project coordinator, Dr. Enoma Bazuaye, said the exercise was part of their vocational call to provide medicare to the afflicted.

“Our calling compelled us to provide quality and comprehensive medical services in any chosen location, using our team of medical experts who have volunteered their time, resources and expertise to the service of the people.

“Our target for this location was 1,000 patients but our records surpassed that. However, we are not overwhelmed. We have also distributed insecticide treated mosquito nets to those in need. Children were dewormed, medicated eye glasses were provided and several other tests conducted and treatments provided. It was a comprehensive health outreach and we are proud to be part of it,” he said.

He, thus, commended the medical personnel (KSM members) for their commitment and dedication to the outreach, which recorded significant success. He prayed God to reward them abundantly.

Two beneficiaries, Asmau Abdullahi who was treated for eye infection, and Isa Abubakar, who received attention for hypertension, expressed their profound joy and gratitude to the medical team.

They encouraged other philanthropists and charity organizations to toe the path of KSM and save the lives of the rural populace who could not afford good and quality medicare for their different ailments.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra: APC appeal panel submits report to NWC

— 13th September 2017

…Dismiss Uba’s petition  -Madu From Romanus  Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra governorship primary appeal committee submitted its report to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) yesterday. While submitting the report to the party’s National Organising Secretary, Senator Ostia Izunaso, at the party’s national secretariat, the committee’s secretary, Dr. Nosa Aladeselu, revealed that…

  • Anambra guber: Don’t blackmail panel, youth group tells Nwoye

    — 13th September 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo A group affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), Concerned Anambra Youths, has accused the Anambra governorship candidate of the party, Tony Nwoye, of attempting to blackmail the party’s primary Appeal Committee. In a statement signed by the president of the group, Nonso Ojukwu, he said Nwoye’s recent statement accusing the committee…

  • 2 killed, scores wounded as soldiers, IPOB clash in Rivers

    — 13th September 2017

    •Tension in Aba over row From Tony John, Port Harcourt and Okey Sampson, Aba Two persons were feared dead and scores  wounded, yesterday,  when supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)  and  soldiers clashed in Oyigbo, capital of Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State. Daily Sun gathered that the clash started at the…

  • Nigeria’s aviation industry, world’s most hostile –Senate

    — 13th September 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja  The Senate yesterday listed Nigeria’s aviation sector as one of the most hostile environments in the world. This was even as some unemployed pilots in the country have cried out to the red chamber to bail them out of joblessness through legislations that will turn the sector around. Senate’s assessment of…

  • Aiteo Vice Chairman denies link with Diezani

    — 13th September 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The Executive Chairman of Aiteo Group, Mr. Benedict Peters, has denied buying property and luxury furnishings for the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, in return for contracts from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). A statement by the Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Aiteo Group, Mr. Ndiana-Abasi Matthew, quoted Peters…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share