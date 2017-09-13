Day Catholic Knights lifted affliction burden off Dutse residents 

By Fred Ezeh

For residents of Dutse in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who were conversant with Isaiah:10:27: “And it shall come to pass in that day, that his burden shall be taken away from off thy shoulder, and his yoke from off thy neck, and the yoke shall be destroyed because of the anointing,” it practicalised in their lives last weekend.

They were filled with testimonies in Dutse Alhaji, in Bwari Area Council, following their selection as beneficiarieso of the 2017 annual free medical outreach by the Knights of St Mulumba (KSM) Nigeria.

KSM is an association of Catholic faithful, modeled on Catholic Knighthood to actively support and promote charity to the underprivileged and needy in the society.

Among them are doctors, nurses, nutritionists, medical lab scientists, optometrists and several other experts in different field of medicine. They engage in annual medical outreach in chosen locations where such needs are desperately required.

The 2017 exercise, being the second in series, was conducted at the Primary Health Care Centre, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja.

It provided opportunity for young and aged persons, as well as children to get medical attention on different ailments including cervical cancer, hypertension, diabetes, HIV, among several others.

Aside the diagnosis and health talks that heralded the 2017 exercise, comprehensive treatment was administered to the patients, with a toolkit on good nutrition for longevity.

The supreme physician and the project coordinator, Dr. Enoma Bazuaye, said the exercise was part of their vocational call to provide medicare to the afflicted.

“Our calling compelled us to provide quality and comprehensive medical services in any chosen location, using our team of medical experts who have volunteered their time, resources and expertise to the service of the people.

“Our target for this location was 1,000 patients but our records surpassed that. However, we are not overwhelmed. We have also distributed insecticide treated mosquito nets to those in need. Children were dewormed, medicated eye glasses were provided and several other tests conducted and treatments provided. It was a comprehensive health outreach and we are proud to be part of it,” he said.

He, thus, commended the medical personnel (KSM members) for their commitment and dedication to the outreach, which recorded significant success. He prayed God to reward them abundantly.



Two beneficiaries, Asmau Abdullahi who was treated for eye infection, and Isa Abubakar, who received attention for hypertension, expressed their profound joy and gratitude to the medical team.



They encouraged other philanthropists and charity organizations to toe the path of KSM and save the lives of the rural populace who could not afford good and quality medicare for their different ailments.