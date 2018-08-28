Day Amnesty programme rolled out in Kaiama, Bayelsa community

“There is nobody from Niger Delta that would not know about Kaiama. We have won and we have won. We have battled and now we are going to be empowered. Empowerment is the last stage for the peace process in the Niger Delta and I am here to flag-off this programme. My purpose in this programme is that every person from the Niger Delta who is entitled to be empowered would be empowered. Nobody would be left behind, wherever you come from. As I am here, I also think about history, the history of the Kaiama declaration and crisis in the Niger Delta.”

At Kaiama where beneficiaries defied the rain to wait patiently, Dokubo paying homage to those who have led the Niger Delta struggle said now was the time for all qualified people in the Niger Delta to be empowered.

“The programme cannot last forever; there must be an exit point. There must be exit strategies that would lead to that point. One of the programmes I am seeing the coordinator coming to flag off is one of those channels we can use to exit this programme without pain. The exit must be painless and that is why he is here. We are all aware how this programme came about. There was a legitimate reason to establish this programme, people fought for it. For this direction that you are giving, you have our full support. I like the direction you are giving. As far as we are concerned, Kaiama is very important. It is symbolic of our struggle and where we all fall back to when we want to fall back.”

The former secretary to the Bayelsa State government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff in his goodwill message commended Dokubo for giving a different face to the amnesty programme. According to him, though the people of the Niger Delta have suffered for so long, the present government is toiling day and night to give succour to the people.

“Let me seize this opportunity to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining this most worthy amnesty programme. Like Oliver Twist, we want more for us. I want to commend Prof. Dokubo who has given a different face and dimension to the amnesty programme. The people of the Ijaw nation believe in your leadership of the amnesty programme, we believe in your coordination and we believe that you are the person that would take us to the glory land. Let us tell ourselves the plain truth, we are angry because of the marginalisation but the government of the day is doing something about, as epitomised by this great event that we are having. Therefore, let us end all restiveness and come together to work with the Federal Government and governments of the Niger Delta region so that we can achieve the purposes to which the amnesty programme was established.”

Two of the beneficiaries, Sime Solomon and Erefa Efaga applauded the new initiative, noting that the start-up packs being distributed has definitely changed the face of the amnesty programme.

Mr. Gabriel Amadi, a beneficiary, urged beneficiaries to follow the programme with all their heart as success story was not meant for the faint-hearted. “I have been a successful man through the Amnesty programme. I was empowered in 2016 as a fish farmer. The Amnesty programme empowered me with two tanks but today I have 12 tanks and 55 Fishing ponds. I can hatch, I produce fingerlings. I sell to individuals that are farmers like me. I can say proudly that through this Amnesty programme, my family can never remain poor. Through the knowledge I have in the programme, I have included poultry and now I have 300 layers. My advice is that if you are empowered today, take it serious. The reason I succeeded is because I put interest in it. We are about 50 that were empowered and I am the only one that is successful because I take it serious. This is why I am here to encourage you to take it serious.”