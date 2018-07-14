Day I was ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists – Gen. Sardauna Davies

My memorable days were my days in Liberia, you know my days in Liberia when we were in advance and quick attacks and we were encountering the rebels and we had to fight out. As a young officer and a lieutenant, I was not married then and it was like ‘if I die in this encounter what do I have to show for my life in the military.’ That was when I made up my mind that I was going to get married as soon I return to Nigeria.

I came back from Liberia around January 1992, and by August 1992, I was married. So that is one of the memorable occasions I can say. Then in our days as young officers, we had a lot of trainings and exercises and within ourselves you are known by the number of equipment that you can handle, the number of equipment you can operate, number of courses you have attended and all my mates in the NAF, Navy and Army, it’s like wanting to outdo the standard that the white man has laid for a particular equipment. So it’s been really, really fun and then rising up to the rank of Major General, you just see yourself applying those things you have learned overtime in leadership, in command, in operations and everything to bring up the younger ones.