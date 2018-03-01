The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - Street kids go to school
1st March 2018 - Deeper Life Church’s new projects excite Gbagada community
1st March 2018 - Mobile hospital gives free medical care to 1.5m indigents in Osun
1st March 2018 - Alimosho group berates extortion, threatens to petition EFCC
1st March 2018 - Micro-finance firm denies being ‘wonder bank’
1st March 2018 - Daily Times unending crisis
1st March 2018 - Your pneumonia not caused by cold weather
1st March 2018 - Ways to prevent spread of cerebrospinal meningitis
1st March 2018 - Enjoy your boiled groundnut
1st March 2018 - Adopt more proactive measures against cancer, expert urges govts
Home / South-west Magazine / Day Ado poly staff rewarded 75-year-old teacher for hard work

Day Ado poly staff rewarded 75-year-old teacher for hard work

— 1st March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Recently, Department of Surveying, School of Environmental Studies, Federal Polythethnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, celebrated some of their best with awards recognising their contributions to the development of the profession in Nigeria and contributions to building the department and teaching of the profession in the institution.
Seasoned surveyors were recognised and garlanded with awards of excellence. Towering the figures is 75-year-old Olayiwola Afolabi, a lecturer who had taught many of those that are now lecturers in the institution. Others celebrated included building engineers such as Rufus Alabi Akeredolu, Julius Aduloju, who has spent spent 38 years in the polythethnic, Agbayeikhai Pius, Felis Oluwadiya Ajibade, who is the Dean of CEC, James Olusetun Osho, and Oluwoye Samson.
The Registrar, Mrs. Sade Adediran, who singled out elder Afolabi, described him as the father of all the lecturers in the faculty, having taught many of them: “Baba has been a good adviser to me, encouraging me on the job. He is a great inspiration to us. I commend all of us for celebrating him today.”
Elder Akinleye, a former dean of students’ affairs said: “I am very grateful to the dean, students affairs for celebrating Olayiwola Afolabi today. He was my teacher in 1968. He equally taught retired General Agua, former Chief of Defence Staff. He was one of our dearest lecturers, he was always encouraging us to read voraciously. He is a bundle of energy, responsibility and humility.”
Acting Rector of the school, Dr. Dayo Oladebeye, who was represented by Mr. Okunola Makanju, who revealed that Pa Afolabi had schooled home and abroad and bagged a first class honours degree in Surveying, announced an award of N500,000 cash gift to the seasoned lecturer and handed him his plaque of honour as well as certificate of excellence while others applauded in admiration. Other awardees also received certificates of appreciation and awards of excellence.
Fondly addressed as Surveyor Afolabi, the teacher, while appreciating the honour, said: “It gives me the greatest pleasure to be here today. I was wondering what was going to happen again when Abiodun told me that we were going to be celebrated because you had sent me forth earlier.
“He then explained that it was the old students who are doing this. I appreciate the old students who had contributed. I have great pleasure to be here. I thank God that today is a reality. I appreciate all the old students who have been part of this.
“I am so happy as you have made me feel that I didn’t waste my time at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti. You have all made tremendous progresses in your areas or endeavours and I am happy anytime I hear about you, that most of you didn’t let us down.
“The registrar had poured a lot of encomiums on me. Let me tell this audience that she was the first person I had worked with in the registry that we never quarrelled. She is such an intelligent and hardworking woman. I am happy that you have actually got to the peak of your career.”
The old and now retired lecturer recalled how he surmounted some challenges he had while starting the Surveying Department in the institution:
“When we were here, the major challenge we had when we started this department was that students from the polytechnic were not recognised.
“We had tackled areas that have made our students not recognised, we ensured that some courses that could make our students pass the licensing exams were introduced during our tenure. Three other courses were introduced and these made most of our students to pass the exams then.
“To the students coming behind, these people have given you a challenge just determine to do anything and you will do it. There is nothing impossible for you.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Your pneumonia not caused by cold weather

— 1st March 2018

Experts explain what you may not know about this respiratory infection Ogechukwu Agwu Pneumonia, a respiratory infection that inflames the air sac, affects the lungs. Indeed, both lungs could be affected, depending on the severity. The infections could be bacterial, viral or fungal. To say the lease, it is a deadly disease, especially for children…

  • Adopt more proactive measures against cancer, expert urges govts

    — 1st March 2018

    A health expert, Prof. Cyril Ige, has called on the three tiers of government in Nigeria to be more proactive in the fight against cancer. Ige made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos during a three-day prostate cancer screening organised by El-Lab Medical Diagnostic and Research Laboratory…

  • Trouble for Nigeria as US nears world’s biggest oil producer

    — 1st March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu with agency report The United States  will overtake Russia as the world’s biggest oil producer, if not this year, but by 2019 at the latest, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has decleared. This was even as US oil imports dropped to its lowest level since 2001. IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol, said this…

  • Customs raids Lekki car mart, seizes 17 vehicles worth NIbn

    — 1st March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe About 18 assorted cars including one Rolls Royce, one Chryler, one Audi Q7, one Land Rover HSE and one Toyota Venza worth N1,035,232,046.13 have been confiscated by the Customs Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja, in a Lekki car mart. Other exotic cars are one Ford Taurus, one  Honda Cross tour, four Mercedes…

  • Terrorism: CBN warns Nigerians against virtual currencies

    — 1st March 2018

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again cautioned Nigerians to be wary of investments in cryptocurrency, stressing that virtual currencies are not legal tender in Nigeria. A press release issued by the bank on Wednesday, reiterated that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripples, Monero, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Onecoin, among others and Exchanges such as NairaEx were…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share