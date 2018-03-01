Day Ado poly staff rewarded 75-year-old teacher for hard work

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Recently, Department of Surveying, School of Environmental Studies, Federal Polythethnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, celebrated some of their best with awards recognising their contributions to the development of the profession in Nigeria and contributions to building the department and teaching of the profession in the institution.

Seasoned surveyors were recognised and garlanded with awards of excellence. Towering the figures is 75-year-old Olayiwola Afolabi, a lecturer who had taught many of those that are now lecturers in the institution. Others celebrated included building engineers such as Rufus Alabi Akeredolu, Julius Aduloju, who has spent spent 38 years in the polythethnic, Agbayeikhai Pius, Felis Oluwadiya Ajibade, who is the Dean of CEC, James Olusetun Osho, and Oluwoye Samson.

The Registrar, Mrs. Sade Adediran, who singled out elder Afolabi, described him as the father of all the lecturers in the faculty, having taught many of them: “Baba has been a good adviser to me, encouraging me on the job. He is a great inspiration to us. I commend all of us for celebrating him today.”

Elder Akinleye, a former dean of students’ affairs said: “I am very grateful to the dean, students affairs for celebrating Olayiwola Afolabi today. He was my teacher in 1968. He equally taught retired General Agua, former Chief of Defence Staff. He was one of our dearest lecturers, he was always encouraging us to read voraciously. He is a bundle of energy, responsibility and humility.”

Acting Rector of the school, Dr. Dayo Oladebeye, who was represented by Mr. Okunola Makanju, who revealed that Pa Afolabi had schooled home and abroad and bagged a first class honours degree in Surveying, announced an award of N500,000 cash gift to the seasoned lecturer and handed him his plaque of honour as well as certificate of excellence while others applauded in admiration. Other awardees also received certificates of appreciation and awards of excellence.

Fondly addressed as Surveyor Afolabi, the teacher, while appreciating the honour, said: “It gives me the greatest pleasure to be here today. I was wondering what was going to happen again when Abiodun told me that we were going to be celebrated because you had sent me forth earlier.

“He then explained that it was the old students who are doing this. I appreciate the old students who had contributed. I have great pleasure to be here. I thank God that today is a reality. I appreciate all the old students who have been part of this.

“I am so happy as you have made me feel that I didn’t waste my time at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti. You have all made tremendous progresses in your areas or endeavours and I am happy anytime I hear about you, that most of you didn’t let us down.

“The registrar had poured a lot of encomiums on me. Let me tell this audience that she was the first person I had worked with in the registry that we never quarrelled. She is such an intelligent and hardworking woman. I am happy that you have actually got to the peak of your career.”

The old and now retired lecturer recalled how he surmounted some challenges he had while starting the Surveying Department in the institution:

“When we were here, the major challenge we had when we started this department was that students from the polytechnic were not recognised.

“We had tackled areas that have made our students not recognised, we ensured that some courses that could make our students pass the licensing exams were introduced during our tenure. Three other courses were introduced and these made most of our students to pass the exams then.

“To the students coming behind, these people have given you a challenge just determine to do anything and you will do it. There is nothing impossible for you.”