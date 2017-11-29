Day Abuja residents mourn with the Uches

The Sun News
By Okwe Obi

On Monday, November 13, 2017, a gloomy atmosphere enveloped the White House, located at Abubakar Ali Gombe Street, Gwarimpa, Abuja. It was the place where Nigerians from all works of  life gathered to bid farewell to the wife of a legal luminary, Gordy Uche (SAN), Princess Stella Uche.

At the service of songs were the former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Emeka Wogu, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, lawyers, politicians, top-notch business moguls and religious leaders.

Clad in black, the sympathisers took turns to pay glowing tribute to the 43-year-old mother of two, who until her death, was the Principal Public Relations Officer in the Border Communities Development Agency (Presidency). 

The philosophical words of Maurice Maeterlinck (1862-1949)  that “The living are just the dead on vacation” captured the homily of the presiding Bishop,  Emmanuel Patrick of Glory of the Father International Ministry, who charged Christians to live exemplary life, fight a worthy causes and promote the evangelization of the kingdom of God.

Reading from 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, the man of God urged the bereaved family to take solace in the fact that “Jesus died and rose again, and so we believed that God will take back with Jesus those who have died believing in him.”

According to the Bishop: “Stella Uche was a devoted Christian. She was about to be flown to Indian, when she gave up the ghost, few miles closed to the airport. Even in her death, she was singing and smiling.

“We must remain faithful in God. It is only him who can protect His children.”

But the gathering could not hold back their tears when the first son,  Godwill stood to pay his tribute. 

The young Uche who spoke on behalf of the children, promised to live an life as admonished by his mum.

The widower  who described her as a good, obedient, hard working and dedicated woman  said he will forever miss her, as he prayed to God to grant her external life.

