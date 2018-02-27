The Sun News
Day 1,789 AOCOED students pledged to stay off cultism, violence

Day 1,789 AOCOED students pledged to stay off cultism, violence

— 27th February 2018

Gabriel Dike

Newly admitted 1,789 students of the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Oto/Ijanikin, Lagos, have vowed to steer clear of cultism and other vices.

The fresh students made the declaration at the matriculation for 2017/2108 academic session for NCE programmes when they took the matriculation oath administered by the Registrar, Mr. S.A.O. Muhideen.

The new students promised and affirmed that they shall not affiliate, identify or register as members of any secret cult, society or organization in the college throughout their course.

They also promised to refrain from any act of violence and other actions that could disrupt operations in the college or likely to put AOCOED into disrepute.

‘’I finally declare and agree that appropriate disciplinary action should be taken against me in accordance with the rules and regulations of this college if I breach any of the provisions of this matriculation Oath,’ the  new students vowed.

In her address, Provost of AOCOED, Dr. (Mrs.) Omolola Ladele, revealed that the prime mission of an education institution is to serve the educational needs of its immediate community with outstanding impact and innovation.

According to her, the prime mission of the college is to increase focus of the college on its development, regulatory function and multi-stakeholders approach to teaching innovation to advance an equitable, quality teacher education for residents of Lagos state and beyond.

Said she:‘’This renewed and deepening focus provides an excellent foundation for sustainable teacher education delivery that is capable of serving the needs of the basic education system in the state as well as Nigeria.”

The provost admitted that the initiatives have their challenges and one of such is funding, stressing that ‘’our commitment to fully prepare and empower the youths who enroll in our college every year often drives the success of these initiatives.’’

She reminded the new students that they have taken the solemn but legal oath to subscribe to the culture of good behaviour, ethics, virtues and norms of the college while the institution ‘’deepens the provision of quality teacher education through the teaching innovations, just as the characters of students are moulded through the culture.’’

Ladele observed that in the business of teacher education service delivery, AOCOED surpasses others and stressed that the 1,789 new students are privileged to be admitted to the oldest tertiary institution in Lagos State.

Her words: ‘’Enrolling for teacher education here in the college is a good start. All you need do is hit the ground running, work hard, pray, be of good behaviour and success would come.”

