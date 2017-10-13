The Sun News
Davido regains freedom as Tagbo's family cries foul
Davido regains freedom as Tagbo’s family cries foul

— 13th October 2017

By Christopher Oji 

Popular musician, David Adeleke alias Davido, who was arrested by the police on Wednesday over the death of his friend, Tagbo Umeike,  has regained freedom.

This is coming at a time family of Tagbo has said there was more to his death, vowing to get to the bottom of the matter.

Davido was arrested by officers from the Lion Building Police Division, in Lagos and brought to the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who, after interviewing him, ordered that he be taken back to the division for further questioning.

Tagbo’s body was found dead in a Toyota Camry car, believed to have been left by Davido’s escort driver and parked in front of the Lagos Island General Hospital, Lagos.

The incident went  viral on the social media two weeks ago when Caroline Danjuma, an actress, took to her Instagram page, accusing Davido over Tagbo’s death.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed yesterday that Davido had been granted bail.

“Yes, Davido has been granted bail. The case is still under investigation,” he said.

A police source at the command headquarters, Ikeja, said Davido was released about 10.30pm Wednesday. “He has  been  instructed to be reporting twice a week to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) till investigation is concluded. We don’t know what will happen. The case may be charged to court or not, depending on the outcome of our investigation,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, family members and friends of Tagbo have alleged that there was more to his death.

An official statement signed by Mrs. Araka, on behalf of the family, stated: “Family of Tagbo Umeike received the shocking news of the passing on of our brother on October 3, 2017,at about 8.5 pm, several hours after his demise. Evidence received so far suggest that there is more to his death and we, as family, will ensure that the truth regarding the circumstances of his death be brought to the light.”

CP Edgal, while addressing the  media on Wednesday, said Davido was re-invited for questioning when it was discovered that he lied that he was not aware of the demise of Tagbo.

He said   the police command decided to invite all parties involved in the matter, having requested for the CCTV footage in the hospital.

According to him, those invited for the meeting include Davido and his family, the  deceased’s  family, the Area A commander, and  the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Lion Building Police Station.

He said: “At the meeting, Davido repeatedly denied  his involvement in the circumstances that led to the death of Tagbo Umeike. The CCTV camera at Shisha Bar on the island showed the deceased in company with some friends. The CCTV camera also showed Tagbo standing and drinking from the bottle. The camera also showed a white Toyota Hilux belonging to Davido being driven away by Davido’s escort driver.

“Police investigation revealed that the deceased was driven in a Toyota Camry with registration number, LSD 378 EL. The Chief Security Officer of the Lagos Island Hospital identified the Hilux as one of the vehicles that accompanied the vehicle the  deceased was found in.

Edgal further stated that the autopsy report conducted on the deceased revealed that Tagbo died of suffocation.

