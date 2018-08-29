– The Sun News
29th August 2018 - Davido enrolls for NYSC after three years of graduation
29th August 2018 - Nollywood actress, Uduak Akrah is dead
29th August 2018 - Gov. Emmanuel’s education selling points in Akwa Ibom
29th August 2018 - Buhari’s elevation of ‘national interest’ above rule of law unheard of
29th August 2018 - Voyage to Rivers Forcados
29th August 2018 - NIPSS, IPAC demand more female political participation
29th August 2018 - IRI selects 20 Sokoto young political party leaders for Academy
29th August 2018 - Usman, ex-Oyo military gov, joins Kogi guber race
29th August 2018 - FG lauds Gov. Ortom over social investment schemes
29th August 2018 - I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president-Jang
Davido enrolls for NYSC after three years of graduation

Popular Nigerian Afropop musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has finally joined the mandatory National Youth Service Corp, NYSC on Tuesday.

Davido, who graduated from Babcock University in 2015 after studying music, on Tuesday, shared a photo of himself wearing NYSC uniform. He also wrote on his Instagram page, “Otondo OBO,” “Tying up every loose end!”

 

EMMANUEL

Gov. Emmanuel’s education selling points in Akwa Ibom

— 29th August 2018

Cinelo Obogo It is always a question of what touches one more in expressing the performance of a government. It is as such not surprising that there are disparate responses to the actions of the present administration in Akwa Ibom State. Given the varied expectations of the people it was as such not surprising that…

  • FEMALE

    NIPSS, IPAC demand more female political participation

    — 29th August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) have appealed to Nigeria political parties to involve more women, youth and People Living with Disability in leadership positions within the parties in line. The Institute, the country’s highest Policy Institute frowned at the situation where…

  • SOKOTO

    IRI selects 20 Sokoto young political party leaders for Academy

    — 29th August 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The International Republican Institute has selected 20 young political party leaders in Sokoto State for a six-month intensive leadership programme. The programme, being funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will coach the participants on how to conduct basic citizen centred research on policy issues that include primary healthcare,…

  • Usman

    Usman, ex-Oyo military gov, joins Kogi guber race

    — 29th August 2018

     Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Former Military administrator of the old Oyo and Ondo States and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Colonel Ahmed Usman (retd.) has declared his intention to contest the next governorship election in Kogi State. Addressing his kinsmen, families, friends, teeming loyalists and supporters at his country home in Okura Olafiya in the eastern…

  • ORTOM

    FG lauds Gov. Ortom over social investment schemes

    — 29th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programme (SIP), Hajiya Maryam Uwais, on Tuesday,  commended Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for his sustained support which has led to the successful implementation of various schemes under the programme in the state. Hajiya Uwais gave the commendation when she paid a courtesy…

