Davido and Chioma: Everybody’s talking about the N45m Porsche

— 2nd May 2018

The fanfare of May Day reached a crescendo Tuesday when news broke that Nigerian pop music sensation Davido had bought his girlfriend Avril Chioma Rowland a Porsche worth N45 million.

Nigerian social media, as is the habit, made quick work of the young performer’s generosity, with sharp quips, memes and other posts inbetween on Twitter.

This Porsche reveal came hours before Davido dropped the official music video for new single “Assurance”, which he dedicated to Chioma.

He later tweeted late Tuesday night about rejecting a N60 million endorsement offer for Chioma, saying she wouldn’t make a deal for anything less than N100 million.

https://twitter.com/iam_Davido/status/991432301266591746?s=19

But back to the Porsche. Here are some of the more interesting tweets we were following.

https://twitter.com/GreatGracious/status/991091589811449857?s=19

https://twitter.com/KobokoGCFR/status/991085745233375232?s=19

https://twitter.com/ClintonViceB/status/991294838405521414?s=19

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

