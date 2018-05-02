Davido and Chioma: Everybody’s talking about the N45m Porsche

The fanfare of May Day reached a crescendo Tuesday when news broke that Nigerian pop music sensation Davido had bought his girlfriend Avril Chioma Rowland a Porsche worth N45 million.

Nigerian social media, as is the habit, made quick work of the young performer’s generosity, with sharp quips, memes and other posts inbetween on Twitter.

This Porsche reveal came hours before Davido dropped the official music video for new single “Assurance”, which he dedicated to Chioma.

He later tweeted late Tuesday night about rejecting a N60 million endorsement offer for Chioma, saying she wouldn’t make a deal for anything less than N100 million.

https://twitter.com/iam_Davido/status/991432301266591746?s=19

But back to the Porsche. Here are some of the more interesting tweets we were following.

I give my baby ASSURANCE!!! I love you baby!! WE IN THIS 4 LIFE!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 @thechefchi !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIOM CHIOM !! FROM ME TO YOU!! I BOUGHT MY BABY A PORSCHE!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ju8OoguPfU — Davido (@iam_Davido) April 30, 2018

Imagine dating a girl that will see that Davido and Chioma Porsche story, screenshot it and send to you on WhatsApp with caption… Dear, I pray in 5 years time, you will have more than enough to celebrate my birthday like This!!! That one na Blessing from God. 😍 — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) May 1, 2018

https://twitter.com/GreatGracious/status/991091589811449857?s=19

So, Davido bought a Porsche for Chioma for her birthday… Who sprayed sand in my eyes? 😭😭😢😢😢 — Atoke 💫 (@thatgoddess____) April 30, 2018

Chuzus watching Davido buy Chioma a Porsche like pic.twitter.com/5AsQqyZIlZ — consigliere (@moyodre1) May 1, 2018

https://twitter.com/KobokoGCFR/status/991085745233375232?s=19

How your girlfriend will be looking at you after Davido gave Chioma brand new Porsche car and you are still breathing and broke…. pic.twitter.com/Jam3dvgZAF — 👑 DaddyMo, PhD CEng. (@officialdaddymo) May 1, 2018

Conspiracy theory:

Davido – 6 letters

Chioma – 6 letters

Porsche – 6 letters (considering the fact that the E is silent)

…. 666

Davido and Chioma are in Illuminati.

I'm not high — MILLY ROCK FC 🇳🇬 (@OVERDOZiE) May 1, 2018

https://twitter.com/ClintonViceB/status/991294838405521414?s=19