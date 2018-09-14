– The Sun News
Davido Cancels US Tour To Focus On NYSC

The singer made this known on Friday, on his Instagram page, where he revealed that the dates of his tour conflicts with his NYSC programme.

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has rescheduled his United States tour to focus on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, which he is currently undergoing.

SaharaReporters had questioned the singer’s absence from the compulsory three-week orientation, which is a violation of the NYSC bye-laws.

Davido had embarked on a music tour in Boston, United States, hours after he completed his registration on camp, contrary to NYSC rules.

Excerpts from the NYSC Bye-laws revised in 1993 give strict rules for corps members during the orientation period.

According to Schedule 1: 3b: “During the period of orientation, every member shall:

(i) Attend regularly, punctually and participate fully in all official engagements on the field, at lecture and all places of work;

(ii) Not leave the Orientation Camp or absent himself from any official activity without the written consent of the State Director or his representative;

(iii) When absent from his duties on account of illness ensure that such absence is covered by an “Excuse Duty Certificate” issued by a medical doctor then on duty at the camp.”

The bye-laws also state penalties for leaving the camp without the permission of the State Director.

According to Schedule 2: 1b states that:

“The following penalties shall be imposed in the following circumstances.

“Leaving the camp without permission of the State Director” will attract “extension of the service year by double the number of days for which the member was absent from his camp and forfeiture of his allowance for the same number of days of which he was absent.”

READ ALSO Davido enrolls for NYSC after three years of graduation

The NYSC Bye-laws of 1993 form the code guiding every corps member in the country.

Efforts by SaharaReporters to get the Lagos State Coordinator of NYSC to verify if the singer followed the necessary procedure proved abortive, as the various officials contacted kept making referrals, and eventually, did not respond to calls or text messages.

However, Davido has now come out to say he is heading home to serve fatherland.

A statement by his management read: “Due to scheduling conflicts and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) commitments in Nigeria, the remaining dates for the Davido Locked Up Tour have been cancelled. Refunds will be made available at point of purchase.

Davido and his team are working hard to reschedule all dates plus add new dates in the near future. I love you guys and see you soon.”

The singer also apologised for rescheduling the tour, and promised that “new dates would be announced for Houston Dallas LA and San Francisco”.

“We will reschedule and add more dates. Shout out to all the fans who sold out each city so far.”

IMT

IMT commences degree programmes

— 14th September 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu The Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, has announced that it has commenced degree programmes in six areas of discipline. The degree programmes, according to the Rector, Prof. Austin Nweze, in a press statement through the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Mark Eze, is in affiliation with the University…

  • ADEGBORUWA

    IPOB sit-at-home order: No need for show of strength, Adegboruwa tells FG

    — 14th September 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Rights activist and legal practitioner, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has urged Federal Government to consider option of negotiation and civilised way to address issue of agitation currently going on in all the states of the South East instead of show of  strength or display of military might. Adegboruwa gave the advice in press release he…

  • COURT

    N5.2b debt: Court orders bank to take over A-Z Petroleum’s property

    — 14th September 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court Lagos has granted an application seeking to take over the property of A-Z Petroleum Products Limited by Union Bank of Nigeria Plc over alleged N5.2 billion debt. The court gave the order after hearing of Mareva Injunction filed and argued by Mr. Temiloluwa Adamolekun on…

  • ADELEKE

    Osun guber: Court orders WAEC to produce Adeleke’s results in 5 days‎

    — 14th September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Bwari, has ordered the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to produce the May/June 1981 results it issued to Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State. Justice Othman Musa issued the order…

  • FLOOD

    Flood submerges Anambra council secretariat

    — 14th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Anambra West Local Government Headquarters at Nzam has become the first major victim of the foretold heavy flooding in the state as it has been submerged by flood. The development has forced staff of the Council to relocate to a neighbouring community in Umueze Anam. The incident, which happened, on Wednesday, was…

