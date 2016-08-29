The Sun News
Home / Columns / The Flipside - Eric Osagie / David-West @ 80
eric osagie column

David-West @ 80

— 29th August 2016

Last Friday, he clocked 80. In a country, where life expectancy has plummeted to an average 45-47, to hit the octogenarian, is big deal. It is something to roll out the drums for, pull down the roof, make merry and let the whole world know about it. And when the celebrant is an accomplished academic, humanist, activist, nationalist, patriot,  former powerful minister of petroleum and in an important sense, one of the chief campaigners of the Buhari presidency, he should walk tall and proud, basking in the euphoria of the moment.
But, not Tamunoemi Sokari David-West or simply Tam David-West, to his friends and admirers.  Humble and self-effacing, the professor of virology, for those close or familiar with him, is the last person to engage in the ‘vanity’ of celebrations or any kind of triumphalism, not the least, of a birthday! He seems to believe that birthdays are just like other days, nothing special. What a man does with his life, from birth to death, should constitute more significance than mere symbolic celebration of a day. For David-West, I suppose, humanity is the religion he worships. How to make man, mankind and his space better than he met it, is more likely to consume the time of the erudite professor than cake-cutting and beaming smiles in front of clicking cameras on a birthday!
It is no surprise that the Prof has become famous for what has become known amongst his coterie of friends, associates, family and admirers as the ‘August Escape.’ Don’t worry your head trying to decode what that means:  Every August 26, the good professor simply ‘disappears,’ by making himself unavailable for a party or any kind of celebration. At 80, last week, it wouldn’t be surprising if he did same.
A man reputed for being radical and vocal in his views on issues of national significance, it is a paradox to be called ‘quiet’ or ‘shy.’ But, he is, even if he won’t admit it. Most great men are; their public persona notwithstanding.  He is also quite polite and polished in his dealings with people of all hues. But, on issues of principles, there can be no compromise on his part. It is then, his legendary ‘stubbornness’ and ‘rigidity’ become manifest. The fighter in him comes out, smoking hot. Welcome to the world of this rare breed Nigerian, conscience of the nation, an elder statesman, a good man who means good for his country.
Why am I celebrating and showering this man with all these praises? My answer: He deserves this and more. In a nation swarming with all kinds of hypocrites, sycophants and charlatans, who blend with the winning crowd, you always know where David-West stands and where you stand with him.  The second reason: He loves his country. Passionately.  He does what he does not for any selfish or pecuniary purposes, but simply for the love of his country. I have interacted closely with two such persons: The late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, was one; the second is David-West. There are a few others. But, this piece is about Professor David-West, not the others.
Let me elaborate a bit on what I am saying. At a time when it was not fashionable to associate with President Muhammadu Buhari, when it was almost heretical to canvass his candidacy or campaign for him, David-West stuck out his neck for him. He was called names by his Niger-Delta brothers, who saw him as a traitor by not supporting their son and his kinsman, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. But, he stuck to his song of ‘Buhari or no one else.’
He was equally derided across the country for casting his lot with an ‘ethnic and religious fundamentalist.’ He wrote books to debunk such notions of the General. He still stands by that conviction despite hard punches to affirm such portrait of his friend and hero, who has been in power since May 29, 2015. When David-West believes in you, it’s total. And when he does otherwise, it’s also total. That’s David-West.
But, he’s no blind follower or cheer leader.  I know for a fact that when he has felt bad or disappointed about goings on in the corridors of power or policies of government, he has found a way to channel his reservations to the appropriate authorities. On a couple of instances, he has spoken out in the media to state his position.  But, as a loyal friend, he has been careful not to strip the president naked in public. He believes and tells me, the man means well and should be supported to succeed, for the sake of our country.  I have never seen a more passionate believer in the ability of any man, like that of West in Buhari. For good or for ill, he sticks with him…
The first time I met Buhari was in 2003 or thereabouts. The late Alhaji Wada Nas facilitated the meeting, after he got tired of my pestering him for an interview on his role in the Abacha years of the locust. He asked me to call a number. The person at the other end turned out to be Buhari’s personal assistant. The next moment, I was sitting face-to-face at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja (then Nicon-Noga) with the man who had just lost a presidential election to President Olusegun Obasanjo. It was an exclusive interview, one of the big interviews that defined THE SUN newspapers, as a leading brand in the newspaper business. I wanted an interview with Nas, but got a bigger one in Buhari.
However, it was David-West who facilitated my two other interviews with the General at his Kaduna residence. During the last presidential elections, he tried his best to fix another interview with him, but not much luck. But, for me, thrice was enough. Until another opportunity presents itself.
I am relating this story to tell the story of how devoted and passionate David-West has been in the Buhari project, as if it needs retelling. But, it has to be retold so that those who may not know should know that before they happened on the scene, there was a David-West, who fought, and fought selflessly. They owe him and others the duty to ensure Nigeria is put on the genuine and solid path of growth and development, not any other road.
However, it is not in doubt that President Buhari understands and appreciates the sacrifices of people like Prof David-West, in his ascendancy to the nation’s most powerful office. In a birthday message to the celebrant, the president praised him for his steadfastness and forthrightness on issues of good governance, democracy, human rights and the unity of Nigeria, ‘especially when some seem to easily give up on the project of building one great nation,’ even as he acknowledged his intellectual prowess, scholarship and depth, which he often brings to bear on public issues.
Prof, on your 80th birthday, silver and gold  have I none. But, for us your younger friends and associates, you are a Nigerian hero, detribalised, forthright, transparent and courageous.  You served your nation diligently. You served with integrity. A gold wristwatch gift and having a cup of tea was the offence they said you committed, for which they sent you to the worst form of incarceration, until the courts vindicated you: That you committed no offence whatsoever.  Happy birthday sir!

1 Comment

  1. Agbogashi 30th August 2016 at 5:25 pm
    I guess he can see what the administration or should I rather the man he relentlessly campaigned for has turned the landscape to. Mtchee.

