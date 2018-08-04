“This is the second time the rumour is coming up and this is the second time we are trying to dispel the rumour; that it is not possible, it is laughable and ridiculous to even think that the Ebonyi governor will join a party that is factionalised along so many strange lines.

"If I may ask, which faction will he join? Is it the faction that is loyal to a former governor and now a minister or is it the faction that is loyal to one senator or is it the other faction? "PDP is one united family; APC is divided. So, nobody will leave where there is peace to where there is crisis. I want Nigerians to disregard the rumour because it is just a wishful thinking. The governor is not going anywhere. He is in PDP and will remain in PDP. "It is one of the propaganda that the APC deploys whenever they are sinking. They started it in 2015. Probably, Nigerians are getting wiser today. APC is caught in its own web of lying and those who were behind the lying machine are now retracing their steps; abandoning the party. "This is evident in the recent defection of the spokesman of the party. So, the party as it stands now is more or less a labyrinth of crisis. Their condition is like aborted pregnancy." Also, the Cross River governor, Prof Ayade said there was absolutely no truth in the online media report. In a statement, his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Ita said it was the fertile imagination of the author of the report. He said: "The governor has a relationship with the president based on governance. So there is a need for us as a people to understand that governance is different from politics. Ayade is a committed PDP member."