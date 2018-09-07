– The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2018 - David Mark not Presidential material, says Daniel Onjeh
7th September 2018 - Fayose, Fayemi lock horns over alleged sales of  ultra modern market, others
7th September 2018 - Why I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president, by Jerry Gana
7th September 2018 - PDP primaries: Bayelsa govt. sues for peace
7th September 2018 - 2019: Southern Adamawa has no Representation at the National Assembly – Rev. Binos
7th September 2018 - I’ll embark on massive road infrastructure in S’ South, S’ East if.. – Bafarawa
7th September 2018 - Ex-UN Sec. Gen, Kofi Annan for burial Sept. 13
7th September 2018 - Why I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president – Gana
7th September 2018 - NMA threatens legal action against FG over MDCN Council
7th September 2018 - Overlapping, inter-rivalry, bane of Nigeria security system – Ex-IGP Arase
Home / Elections / National / David Mark not Presidential material, says Daniel Onjeh
DANIEL ONJEH

David Mark not Presidential material, says Daniel Onjeh

— 7th September 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A former National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and Senatorial aspirant for Benue South Senatorial district, Daniel Onjeh, has said that former Senate President David Mark, lacks the capacity to be the President of Nigeria.

Onjeh, who spoke with newsmen after obtaining the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form, in Abuja, said Mark, having failed woefully as Senate President could not, therefore, be trusted with the mandate to lead the country.

He further noted that after serving in the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly for a long time, Mark disappointed the people of Benue South throughout his stay in the Senate.

“Ideally it would be appropriate to support one from your home town particularly for the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is and exalted office every ethnic group or tribe would want to have his/her own occupy.

“But unfortunately in my own view, he does not deserve the support because, he has been given the responsibility before and he failed.

“David Mark was a monumental failure to the entire Benue South people. Like they say, charity begins at home.

“He practically made the Senate his permanent abode. He has been there twice as an ordinary senator and twice as a sitting senate president.

“When he was a sitting senator under Goodluck Jonathan, one would be correct to say he was a defacto- President in the Country.

“He had everything at his disposal to effect the change you expect to see in this nation particularly with  respect with Benue South people.

READ ALSO: Fayose, Fayemi lock horns over alleged sales of ultra modern market, others

“He talked about addressing the poverty issues in the country within two years. He was there as a sitting senator and a de-facto president of Nigeria, and his people were living in abject poverty and deprivation and the length of his stay is not commensurate with the level of development on ground in Benue South because there no molecule of development in Benue South.

“In fact, Benue South has been completely disconnected from the federal government. The dividends of democracy which ought to have come through the same man who wants to run for election today is not there.

“Apart from the deplorable State of Benue South, I want to talk about the security angle which he promised to addressed within the shortest possible time while boasting of his military background, and experience.

“One would have expected that he brought that to bear before the Goodluck Jonathan administration to address series of security issues we had in the Country, ranging from Book Haram to kidnapping, herdmens/farmers clash that we had in Agatu, a very  notorious one for that matter at the time they were in Government.

“Agatu people where attacked at will, several lives were lost, lives were lost in Agatu than we have under this administration but that was right under the nose of the same man who is claiming to provide security for the nation who was a sitting senator.

“People died in Agatu and we didn’t hear remark or any major statement in condemnation of the attack of Agatu people or an attempt to proffer solution to the security challenges that we had in Agatu.

“Agatu is one of the local government areas we have in Benue South and of course, we are all aware of what transpired in the killings that took place in Agatu where several homes were destroyed and people were displaced and as I speak with you, we still have remnants of IDPs in that environment.

“This is a man who couldn’t attend to the immediate security challenges of a zone in a State. I am not sure if he has the capacity to handle the challenges in the country.

“He also mentioned the issue of restructuring and I think he just brought into the cliché of restructuring. Of course, it is a good thing, but he was also a sitting senator for eight years.

READ ALSO: Why I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president, by Jerry Gana

“He could have as well moved for it. So, I believe that is their usual way to hoodwinked their way to the people and making them believe that they are building bridges for them where there are no rivers.

“For Senator David Mark, perhaps he would live up to his promise if he is given the opportunity of fulfilling the promise of restructuring they same way he fulfill the promise he made to the people of Benue South people that he was going to create an Apa State for them when he was the Senate President and indeed we all know we have an APA State in Nigeria, so we have 37 States in Nigeria,” he said.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DANIEL ONJEH

David Mark not Presidential material, says Daniel Onjeh

— 7th September 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja A former National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and Senatorial aspirant for Benue South Senatorial district, Daniel Onjeh, has said that former Senate President David Mark, lacks the capacity to be the President of Nigeria. Onjeh, who spoke with newsmen after obtaining the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination…

  • FAYOSE

    Fayose, Fayemi lock horns over alleged sales of  ultra modern market, others

    — 7th September 2018

    Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and the Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Friday, exchanged verbal warfare over allegations on sales of some state government property including Oja Oba ultra modern market and some landed property. Fayemi had recently through a public notice issued on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode…

  • JERRY GANA

    Why I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president, by Jerry Gana

    — 7th September 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja A former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Jerry Gana, has given reasons why he would restructure Nigeria if elected president in the 2019 general election. Gana, who is seeking the ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), explained that with political and economic restructuring, Nigerians would enjoy the dividends of democracy….

  • BAYELSA GOVT

    PDP primaries: Bayelsa govt. sues for peace

    — 7th September 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa With less than two weeks to the take-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, the Bayelsa State Government, on Friday, called on all the aspirants in the state to have an open mind as they go into the contest. The state government asked aspirants to avoid negative tendencies that could lead…

  • REV BINOS

    2019: Southern Adamawa has no Representation at the National Assembly – Rev. Binos

    — 7th September 2018

    Binos said, “I am more qualified and ready to serve my people who have been in the eye of the storm for the last one year” Billy Graham Abel Yola A PDP stalwart and one time senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) Binos Daura Yero, has slammed both the senator and members of…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  sunonline[email protected]

Share