The Sun News
Latest
18th October 2017 - David Mark breaks 2-yr silence in Senate
18th October 2017 - Don’t lose hope on minimum wage review actualisation, Wabba urges workers
18th October 2017 - Constitution review: CSOs, media hold advocacy technical session in Kaduna
18th October 2017 - Buhari presides over FEC meeting
18th October 2017 - Tetanus: Stakeholders voice concern over increased maternal death
18th October 2017 - MMA2 concession: Aviation analyst urges FG, Bi-Courtney to settle out of court
18th October 2017 - APDA to FG: Don’t release last tranche of Paris Club funds to states
18th October 2017 - Xi Jinping: ‘Time for China to take centre stage’
18th October 2017 - Kwara govt. denies rumours of soldiers injecting students
18th October 2017 - President Buhari Leaves For Turkey
Home / Cover / National / David Mark breaks 2-yr silence in Senate

David Mark breaks 2-yr silence in Senate

— 18th October 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

Immediate past President of the Senate, David Mark, on Wednesday, spoke on the floor for the first time in two years and four months.

It was the first time Sen. Mark had spoken on the floor of the Senate since the 8th National Assembly was inaugurated on the 9th of June, 2017.

Mark spoke when his only bill sponsored in two years, was read for the second time. It’s titled “A Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal University of Health Science, Utukpo and ot‎her related matters connected thereto, 2017.”

Unlike others bills read on the floor, Mark only read an abridged version of it. Many lawmakers wanted to speak on the issue, but were restricted by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided.

Leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, while speaking, said in other climes, the bill would not be debated. He urged his colleagues to make provision for the take-off of the university in the 2018 budget.

Lawan said: “This bill reminds me of my days in the opposition. Elsewhere in the world, this bill will not be debated because of the sponsor. For someone who served as the Senate President for eight years is not ordinary. We need to appreciate that fact.

“In the 2018 appropriation year, the Senate should make provision for this institution to take off and provide services to the entire people of Nigeria. This will not only benefit the people of Benue South, but Nigerians.”

Ekweremadu, while concluding, noted: “This bill has enjoyed sufficient support. We must appreciate the sponsor for this opportunity. This bill seeks to create a special university ‎that will cater for the wellbeing of Nigerians. I can see lawmakers who left the chamber, but had to return because of the importance of this bill.”

When Ekweremadu put it to a voice vote that the bill be read for the second time, it got a resounding ‘yes’. No lawmaker voted against it. The bill has been referred to the Senate committee on Tertiary Education.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

David Mark breaks 2-yr silence in Senate

— 18th October 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja Immediate past President of the Senate, David Mark, on Wednesday, spoke on the floor for the first time in two years and four months. It was the first time Sen. Mark had spoken on the floor of the Senate since the 8th National Assembly was inaugurated on the 9th of June,…

  • Don’t lose hope on minimum wage review actualisation, Wabba urges workers

    — 18th October 2017

    National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, on Wednesday, urged workers not to lose hope on the actualisation of proposed minimum wage by labour. Wabba made the call at the National Delegates’ Conference (NDC) of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) in Ibadan. He said…

  • Constitution review: CSOs, media hold advocacy technical session in Kaduna

    — 18th October 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna Several civil society organisations and media executives, on Wednesday, in Kaduna, held an advocacy technical session. The aim of the session was to aggregate their views as regard the ongoing constitutional review of Nigeria. The advocacy technical session, which discussed 21 bills waiting to be deliberated upon by the states Houses…

  • Buhari presides over FEC meeting

    — 18th October 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, in Abuja, presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential VIlla. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Copy and Paste my N320,000 – N780,000 monthly…

  • Tetanus: Stakeholders voice concern over increased maternal death

    — 18th October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Stakeholders in the health sector, on Wednesday, raised concerns over increased maternal deaths occasioned by the lack of vaccines and awareness for tetanus treatment especially in rural communities. The stakeholders raised these concerns in Ibadan during the second round of Maternal Neonatal Tetanus Elimination (MNTE) campaign, in Oyo State, by the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share