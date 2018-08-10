NAN

A former member of National Assembly, Sen. Ighoyota Amori, has advised security agencies to learn from Tuesday’s constitutional breach at the National Assembly, saying it was lesson for being overzealous.

He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that rather than professionalism, the incident demonstrated partisanship and abuse of power by Department of State Service (DSS).

Amori, who is the Political Adviser to National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), commended the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for the timely reaction “which saved Nigeria from ridicule before the international community’’.

“The prompt sacking of Director-General of DSS by the acting president restored Nigeria’s honour and immediately obliterated the odium the security operatives’ action brought on the country.

“The acting president acted very well in checking that coup against democracy. He did quite well to restore the country’s integrity,’’ he said.

READ ALSO Defection: PDP can’t win Enugu in 2019, says APC scribe

He said that overzealous and partisanship of security agencies would not be tolerated, adding that “from what we have seen in the incident, this country is just too big for anybody to paint black’’.

Amori said “what happened in Nigeria on Tuesday was a big shame to the country. They were wielding guns and barring everybody as if they were going to war.

“Imagine the number of members of the international community that condemned the action. It was a minus for the country.’’

He urged the Presidency to take serious steps to check the excesses of the security apparatus, saying “I don’t think that they are doing the APC government any good by their actions.

“The security agencies are more in the news than politicians and government.

“In civilised societies, we never saw what happened in Nigeria there; it is because our own people are not exposed.

“In the UK or US, you never heard of an IG or so, but here, every day, the IG, DSS and others are all over the place. It is hardly heard of in any society,’’ the former lawmaker said.