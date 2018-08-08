Daura’s sack, a welcome development Gov. Ortom

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the sack of former Director General of Department for State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, as a ‘welcome development’ and a step in the right direction.

Governor Ortom, in a statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, stated that the sack of the DSS Director General was long expected, following the manner Mr. Daura ran the Service.

The Governor, therefore, urged the Presidency to also look into operations of other security agencies to save the country from the current wave of impunity.