Daura to remain under house arrest –Presidency

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The sacked Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura will remain under house arrest.

A presidency source who pleaded anonymity said this to newsmen yesterday.

Daura was sack by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, for unauthorised invasion of the National Assembly and was promptly arrested right inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by men of the Nigerian Police Force.

The source also confirmed that Daura has been under house arrest in one of the presidential guests houses at Aso Rock.

“He will remain there until several investigations over certain issues bordering on him are concluded,” the source added.

Daura was fired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday following the blockade of the National Assembly complex by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).

A three-paragraph statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Acting President, Laolu Akande, said the “unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.

“By this statement, Professor Osinbajo is consequently assuring Nigerians that all persons, within the law enforcement apparatus, who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.”

In a separate statement, Akande said Osinbajo had directed “the termination of the appointment of the Director General, State Security Service, Lawal Musa Daura, with immediate effect.

“Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service, until further notice,” the two-paragraph statement read.

Yesterday, Osinbajo held a closed-doors meeting with the Acting Director-General of the DSS, Matthew Seiyefa and the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, also, presided by Osinbajo at about 2:30p.m. in his office.

Seiyefa was appointed on Tuesday as the most senior officer in DSS, to take-over from Daura, who was sacked after the unauthorized the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives from the service.