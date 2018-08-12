Daura: PDP charges Buhari, APC to speak out on alleged N21b loot— 12th August 2018
“Nigerians are already aware of the leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion at the NNPC…”
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to speak out on the N21 billion, guns and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) allegedly found in the residence of the sacked Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura. The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the alleged discovery has exposed the hypocrisy of the Buhari administration. The opposition party stated that it had become obvious to the world that the Presidency had been using its “much hyped fight against corruption and sustained harassment of opposition as a cover to divert public attention from alleged humongous stealing within the government.”
READ ALSO: Real reason Daura was sacked
It added that while the Presidency and the ruling party were harassing members of the opposition on trumped-up corruption charges, their agents were busy frittering away and warehousing trillions of naira to fund their re-election in 2019 and wasteful lifestyles. The party said: “Today, the sneaky ways of this Presidency have further been exposed and it must not in any way seek to disown the sacked DSS DG as Nigerians already know that he was merely one out of the numerous agents being used by the APC and Presidency cabal in their nefarious activities, including warehousing money, fake PVCs and weapons to be unleashed during the 2019 elections.
READ ALSO: 2019: MUSWEN appeals to Muslims in South West to register, collect PVCs
“What the APC and the Buhari Presidency should note is the eternal reality that though the truth may be suppressed for a while, it always has a way of showing itself to light at the end.
“Nigerians are already aware of the leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion at the NNPC and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which are under the direct supervision of Mr. President.
“They are already aware of the alleged stealing of over N25 billion meant for the health needs of the people, from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and how the indicted and suspended Executive Secretary was recalled by Mr. President.
READ ALSO: N30b scandal rocks NHIS
“They are aware of the alleged diversion of crude oil worth N1.1 trillion, using 18 unregistered companies; the diversion of N18 billion Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) funds and billions of unremitted revenue from sale of crude for which there have been deadlock at the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), all of which are being swept under the carpet by the Buhari Presidency.
“The time is ripe for the Buhari Presidency and its disintegrating APC to tell the nation how these corruption acts were allegedly perpetrated under an administration that lay claim to integrity.”
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Ekiti murder: APC, PDP trade blames12th August 2018
-
-
Violence mars election in Kogi12th August 2018
2 Comments
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
2019: PDP, CUPP, the defectors and hurdles ahead— 12th August 2018
One position, which fear of the contest has heightened as a result of the formation of the CUPP, is the presidential ticket of the opposition party. Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Six weeks ago, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 38 other political parties to form a grand alliance ostensibly to…
-
Daura: PDP charges Buhari, APC to speak out on alleged N21b loot— 12th August 2018
“Nigerians are already aware of the leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion at the NNPC…” Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to speak out on the N21 billion, guns and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards…
-
Ekiti murder: APC, PDP trade blames— 12th August 2018
In a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Wole Olujobi, Fayemi expressed shock and sadness over the late Ojo’s murder, – Perpetrator must not escape justice, say Fayose, Fayemi Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The All Progressives Congress (APC) and ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti on Saturday traded blames over the tragic…
-
Katsina North senatorial bye-election peaceful, as PDP alleges vote buying— 12th August 2018
“Yes, the election was generally peaceful but our agents complained about vote buying, perpetuated by the APC.” Agaju Madugba, Katsina Voters from across the 12 local government areas of Katsina North Senatorial District, Katsina State, trooped out en masse yesterday to participate in the bye-election to select a candidate for the vacant seat. The seat…
-
Violence mars election in Kogi— 12th August 2018
No fewer than five people were feared killed in the ensuing violence. But the police confirmed that only two were killed. Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The bye-election for the Lokoja/Koto Federal Constituency, Kogi State, held yesterday was marred by violence and vote buying as the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state was accused…
-
Entertainment
I cried each time I reminisced about good times I shared with my ex –Yetunde Bakare, actress— 12th August 2018
Each time I reminisced about all the precious moments I shared with the man, I’ll just burst into tears and cry uncontrollably. But that’s in the past now. Damilola Fatunmise Chubby but pretty actress, Yetunde Bakare, is one of the most sought after faces in the movie industry. Aside interpreting her roles perfectly, the single…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
I hope to see again – Agbete— 12th August 2018
– Dream of Lagos blind beans cook, seller who has been without sight for 7 years Agatha Emeadi For many who do not know Mrs Kaye Agbete (popularly called Kai Abeti), a Togolese woman, who has lived in Nigeria with her late husband since the early 70s, would think that all is well with her…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
Dissecting Nigeria’s leadership challenge— 10th August 2018
• At Ray Ekpu’s 70th birthday colloquium, experts analyse and dissect nation’s unending political crises Tope Adeboboye and Ismail Omipidan Since its independence in 1960, Nigeria has been bedevilled by a ceaseless run of seemingly intractable challenges. Over the years, sundry factors have been brandished by different experts as reasons for the country’s stunted socio-economic…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
2019: Okotie’s charter for an interim government— 10th August 2018
George Okolo The elections since the return to civil rule in 1999 have produced four presidents, three from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one, the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, from the All Progressives Congress (APC). These leaders represent the two dominant alternative policy options and ideologies that govern our polity. Yet, none of these…
Columnists
-
Shame the rapist, not the victim— 11th August 2018
Stop making excuses to justify rape. Rape is not the victim’s fault, neither is rape an accident or a mistake. It is a specific choice of a rapist to rape. Amaka Nicholas I was barely 13-years-old but was quite big for my age. It was one of those days my dad didn’t come to pick…
-
Deception in marriage— 11th August 2018
Osondu Anyalechi In her Column, in the Sun newspaper of July 29, 2018, Funke Egbemode wrote on, ‘My born-again lover’, detailing, in her characteristic beautiful style, how some Christians hide their ills from their intending spouses. She highlighted three of them: impotency of a husband, abnormally large size of a husband’s penis and a wife…
-
Paths to Happiness— 11th August 2018
Kate Halim If you are in a relationship and you want to make it work, it’s worth putting in some efforts and taking steps that you could take to make life smoother for your partner and, by extension, you. Happiness is not hard to accomplish when you are committed to making your relationship work. Making…
-
Mediating family businesses— 11th August 2018
Problems in family businesses can extend outside of the family. One of the largest problems family-owned businesses face is non-related employee retention. Valentino Buoro I recently chanced on an interesting article on mediating family businesses published on mediate.com. Though not a product of a Nigerian writer, the views expressed by the author, Stephen McDonough, are…
-
Real reason Daura was sacked— 11th August 2018
• His storm troopers scared the ‘hail’ out of my son Chika Abanobi “Daddy, daddy, come and see Jihadi John. He is in our room. He is in our parlour,” Junior said as he ran into our bedroom. Panting. Jihadi John inside our room? Inside our parlour? How come? Jihadi John? The one that we…
-
What single mothers should seek in potential companions— 11th August 2018
Even if you vow not to marry a single mother as a man, this doesn’t stop these women from dating and marrying better men who know their worth. Kate Halim I laugh when some people talk down on single mothers. Yet these same slimy individuals sneak into these women’s phones and inboxes to demand free…
-
Dele Momodu’s lion tribe of journalists— 11th August 2018
Mike Awoyinfa Fellow Nigerians, permit me to celebrate today one of our own: the man recently “ordained” bishop and of whom Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly declares: “He is one of the few men I read every weekend when he writes at the back of Thisday. I read him because he is…
-
Saraki as Buhari’s Achilles’ heel— 10th August 2018
Like Achilles’ heel, Senate President Saraki may have become the weak point of a strong coalition of political forces that brought Buhari to power in 2015 Majeed Dahiru Achilles, a mythical Greek figure and a man of many battles most famous for his heroic exploits in the Trojan wars, as written in Homer’s Iliad, was…
-
Why you can’t succeed as an island— 10th August 2018
If you decide to do it alone, it may work for a while, but nature will take its toll at some point. We all need the contributions of others to succeed Ladi Ayodeji The famous English poet John Donne wrote: “No man is an island, entirely of itself; every man is a piece of the…
-
Debauchery ravaging Nigerian politics— 10th August 2018
Invasion of National Assembly on the orders of the director-general of the SSS was just a by-product of the debauchery currently ravaging Nigerian politics. Duro Onabule Nigeria politics is getting dirtier by the day, and instead of getting worried or even disgusted, everybody seems to be glorifying a deplorable situation. Politicians, the media, lawyers and,…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
PDP, APC etc. are clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order in the enemy’s attacks and killings of this territory natives to Force this territory natives together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria so as to go on stealing this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc. which has come to an end in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy are fighting on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria- they must fight the war alone, fight to finish and go down with the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!
What has the National Assembly been doing about all these? Apart from shouting, what concrete action has PDP taken to convince Nigerians that they want these anomalies to end for ever, or are revealing these to tell Nigerians that there is nothing wrong with stealing public funds and rigging election to enable Nigerians and international community appeal to APC and Buhari to stop the ongoing trial of PDP looters? Us it for people to take note so that when PDP takes over and start their own looting, nobody should complain?. Has PDP that claims to has huge numbers in the National Assembly used their number to correct these anomalies? How many times has PDP asked their members in the National Assembly to raise such issues and invite Buhari for questioning? Has PDP ever asked their members to impeach Buhari the way APC chairman has been asking for the impeachment of Senate president, and see whether Nigerians and international Community will not support. In South Africa recently we saw how the president was impeached . PDP stop making noise and start taking action then call on Nigerians tobjoin them. Has PDP made official petition to EFCC and ICPC on all these complaints to let Nigerians see that they are actually concerned? If they have done that and EFCC refused to bring the culprits to book, have they called on public demonstration at EFCC headquarters to compel them to take action?