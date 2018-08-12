– The Sun News
ALLEGED LOOT

Daura: PDP charges Buhari, APC to speak out on alleged N21b loot

— 12th August 2018

“Nigerians are already aware of the leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion at the NNPC…”

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to speak out on the N21 billion, guns and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) allegedly found in the residence of the sacked Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura. The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the alleged discovery has exposed the hypocrisy of the Buhari administration. The opposition party stated that it had become obvious to the world that the Presidency had been using its “much hyped fight against corruption and sustained harassment of opposition as a cover to divert public attention from alleged humongous stealing within the government.”

READ ALSO: Real reason Daura was sacked

It added that while the Presidency and the ruling party were harassing members of the opposition on trumped-up corruption charges, their agents were busy frittering away and warehousing trillions of naira to fund their re-election in 2019 and wasteful lifestyles. The party said: “Today, the sneaky ways of this Presidency have further been exposed and it must not in any way seek to disown the sacked DSS DG as Nigerians already know that he was merely one out of the numerous agents being used by the APC and Presidency cabal in their nefarious activities, including warehousing money, fake PVCs and weapons to be unleashed during the 2019 elections.

READ ALSO: 2019: MUSWEN appeals to Muslims in South West to register, collect PVCs

“What the APC and the Buhari Presidency should note is the eternal reality that though the truth may be suppressed for a while, it always has a way of showing itself to light at the end.

“Nigerians are already aware of the leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion at the NNPC and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which are under the direct supervision of Mr. President.

“They are already aware of the alleged stealing of over N25 billion meant for the health needs of the people, from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and how the indicted and suspended Executive Secretary was recalled by Mr. President.

READ ALSO: N30b scandal rocks NHIS

“They are aware of the alleged diversion of crude oil worth N1.1 trillion, using 18 unregistered companies; the diversion of N18 billion Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) funds and billions of unremitted revenue from sale of crude for which there have been deadlock at the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), all of which are being swept under the carpet by the Buhari Presidency.

“The time is ripe for the Buhari Presidency and its disintegrating APC to tell the nation how these corruption acts were allegedly perpetrated under an administration that lay claim to integrity.”

Tokunbo David
2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th August 2018 at 6:19 am
    Reply

    PDP, APC etc. are clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order in the enemy’s attacks and killings of this territory natives to Force this territory natives together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria so as to go on stealing this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc. which has come to an end in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy are fighting on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria- they must fight the war alone, fight to finish and go down with the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Kabiyeze 12th August 2018 at 6:58 am
    Reply

    What has the National Assembly been doing about all these? Apart from shouting, what concrete action has PDP taken to convince Nigerians that they want these anomalies to end for ever, or are revealing these to tell Nigerians that there is nothing wrong with stealing public funds and rigging election to enable Nigerians and international community appeal to APC and Buhari to stop the ongoing trial of PDP looters? Us it for people to take note so that when PDP takes over and start their own looting, nobody should complain?. Has PDP that claims to has huge numbers in the National Assembly used their number to correct these anomalies? How many times has PDP asked their members in the National Assembly to raise such issues and invite Buhari for questioning? Has PDP ever asked their members to impeach Buhari the way APC chairman has been asking for the impeachment of Senate president, and see whether Nigerians and international Community will not support. In South Africa recently we saw how the president was impeached . PDP stop making noise and start taking action then call on Nigerians tobjoin them. Has PDP made official petition to EFCC and ICPC on all these complaints to let Nigerians see that they are actually concerned? If they have done that and EFCC refused to bring the culprits to book, have they called on public demonstration at EFCC headquarters to compel them to take action?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Share