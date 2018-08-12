Daura: PDP charges Buhari, APC to speak out on alleged N21b loot

“Nigerians are already aware of the leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion at the NNPC…” Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to speak out on the N21 billion, guns and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) allegedly found in the residence of the sacked Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura. The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the alleged discovery has exposed the hypocrisy of the Buhari administration. The opposition party stated that it had become obvious to the world that the Presidency had been using its “much hyped fight against corruption and sustained harassment of opposition as a cover to divert public attention from alleged humongous stealing within the government.” READ ALSO: Real reason Daura was sacked

It added that while the Presidency and the ruling party were harassing members of the opposition on trumped-up corruption charges, their agents were busy frittering away and warehousing trillions of naira to fund their re-election in 2019 and wasteful lifestyles. The party said: "Today, the sneaky ways of this Presidency have further been exposed and it must not in any way seek to disown the sacked DSS DG as Nigerians already know that he was merely one out of the numerous agents being used by the APC and Presidency cabal in their nefarious activities, including warehousing money, fake PVCs and weapons to be unleashed during the 2019 elections.

"What the APC and the Buhari Presidency should note is the eternal reality that though the truth may be suppressed for a while, it always has a way of showing itself to light at the end. "Nigerians are already aware of the leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion at the NNPC and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which are under the direct supervision of Mr. President. "They are already aware of the alleged stealing of over N25 billion meant for the health needs of the people, from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and how the indicted and suspended Executive Secretary was recalled by Mr. President.