The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - Daura LG immunises 82,876 children against polio
17th April 2018 - France to strip Syria’s President, Assad of National Honour
17th April 2018 - Diplomatic leaks: UAE dissatisfied with Saudi policies
17th April 2018 - 256 judges sacked in Congo for not having law degrees
17th April 2018 - New Myanmar president frees 8,000 prisoners to mark New Year
17th April 2018 - Emir of Daura tasks Accountants on professional ethics
17th April 2018 - JUST IN: Theresa May calls for same-sex marriages in Nigeria, others
17th April 2018 - Nigerian varsities churning out “internet professors” – Academic
17th April 2018 - JUST IN: Heavy security in Lagos as police take over Ojota Park
17th April 2018 - Soldiers kill 4 militia herdsmen, recover arms in Benue
Home / National / Daura LG immunises 82,876 children against polio
DAURA Polio

Daura LG immunises 82,876 children against polio

— 17th April 2018

NAN

The Daura Local Council in Katsina State said on Tuesday that it immunised 82,876 children against polio in the just concluded immunisation plus days, conducted in the area.

Malam Ahmed Murtala, the council’s Director of Health, gave the figure in an interview, in Daura.

Murtala, who said that the council  received 90,650 vaccines meant for the 83, 405 children targeted for immunisation, said that 88,720 vaccines were effectively used.

He said that 73 house-to-house, 29 special teams, 24 fixed posts, and six health camps, were effectively engaged during the three-day exercise.

The official said that the council did not receive any case of rejection of the vaccine.

Murtala noted that the exercise was conducted in the 11 wards in the area, while the compliance level of 96 per cent was realised.

He commended parents for making their children available for the exercise, and called on the people of the area to avoid overcrowded environment.

The director of health advised the people to sleep in ventilated rooms, to avoid the outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis.

Murtala said that the local government area was yet to record any case of meningitis or cholera due to observance of regular sanitation.

Daura Local Government Council recently distributed 124 assorted drugs to its primary and secondary health care facilities, to promote healthy living in the area.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DAURA Polio

Daura LG immunises 82,876 children against polio

— 17th April 2018

NAN The Daura Local Council in Katsina State said on Tuesday that it immunised 82,876 children against polio in the just concluded immunisation plus days, conducted in the area. Malam Ahmed Murtala, the council’s Director of Health, gave the figure in an interview, in Daura. Murtala, who said that the council  received 90,650 vaccines meant…

  • France to strip Syria’s President, Assad of National Honour

    — 17th April 2018

    AFP The French Government plans to strip Syrian President Bashar as-Assad of his Legion d’Honneur, France’s most prestigious award, days after participating in airstrikes against suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria. “The Elysee confirms that a disciplinary procedure for withdrawing the Legion d’Honneur (Legion of Honour) is underway,” Macron’s office said late Monday. Assad was…

  • DAURA Accountants

    Emir of Daura tasks Accountants on professional ethics

    — 17th April 2018

    NAN The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, has called on accountants to always discharge their responsibilities according to the rules and ethics governing the profession. Farouk gave the advice, in Daura, on Tuesday, when he received Alhaji Shehu Ladan, the president of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), who paid him a…

  • JUST IN: Theresa May calls for same-sex marriages in Nigeria, others

    — 17th April 2018

    British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has called for same-sex marriages in Nigeria and all other countries within the Commonwealth. While speaking at the first joint forum at Commonwealth Head of Government Meetings, in Westminster, on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said there should be no laws criminalising same-sex relationships across the Commonwealth. She said she understood…

  • PROFESSOR Ikenna

    Nigerian varsities churning out “internet professors” – Academic

    — 17th April 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Former Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Ikenna Onyido on Monday blamed the drastic drop in the quality in Nigerian universities on lazy Professors, who he described as “internet professors.” Onyido, delivering the keynote lecture of the 55th Meeting of the Committee of Deans of Postgraduate Schools in…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share