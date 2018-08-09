– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Daura to remain under house arrest – Presidency
9th August 2018 - EFCC’s freezing Benue account illegal – Yari
9th August 2018 - EFCC freezes Akwa Ibom bank account
9th August 2018 - 2019: Catholic priests, religious leaders barred from endorsing candidates
9th August 2018 - We want to return home
9th August 2018 - The N2.6 trillion loss to crude oil theft
9th August 2018 - Leicester boss to Iheanacho: You must be present against Man U
9th August 2018 - COMFORT UZOIGWE 09034018920
8th August 2018 - Oshita quits as IPCR DG
8th August 2018 - Tree felling: Charcoal sellers to face govt. punishment
Home / Cover / National / Daura to remain under house arrest – Presidency
DAURA UNDER HOUSE ARREST

Daura to remain under house arrest – Presidency

— 9th August 2018

A source confirmed that Daura has been under house arrest in one of the presidential guests houses at Aso Rock.

Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja

The sacked Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura will remain under house arrest.

A presidency source who pleaded anonymity said this to newsmen yesterday.

Daura was sacked by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, for unauthorised invasion of the National Assembly and was promptly arrested right inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by men of the Nigerian Police Force.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo sacks Lawal Daura following Buhari’s nod

The source also confirmed that Daura has been under house arrest in one of the presidential guests houses at Aso Rock.

“He will remain there until several investigations over certain issues bordering on him are concluded,” the source added.

Daura was fired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday following the blockade of the National Assembly complex by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).

A three-paragraph statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Acting President, Laolu Akande, said the “unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.

“By this statement, Professor Osinbajo is consequently assuring Nigerians that all persons, within the law enforcement apparatus, who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.”

In a separate statement, Akande said Osinbajo had directed “the termination of the appointment of the Director General, State Security Service, Lawal Musa Daura, with immediate effect.

“Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service, until further notice,” the two-paragraph statement read. Yesterday, Osinbajo held a closed-doors meeting with the Acting Director-General of the DSS, Matthew Seiyefa and the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, also, presided by Osinbajo at about 2:30p.m. in his office. Seiyefa was appointed on Tuesday as the most senior officer in DSS, to take-over from Daura, who was sacked after the unauthorized the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives from the service.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DAURA UNDER HOUSE ARREST

Daura to remain under house arrest – Presidency

— 9th August 2018

A source confirmed that Daura has been under house arrest in one of the presidential guests houses at Aso Rock. Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja The sacked Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura will remain under house arrest. A presidency source who pleaded anonymity said this to newsmen yesterday. Daura was sacked…

  • FREEZING OF BENUE ACCOUNT ILLEGAL

    EFCC’s freezing Benue account illegal – Yari

    — 9th August 2018

    “The freezing of any account of the state government whether Benue or anywhere is unconstitutional and is not right…” • Hails FG for Daura’s sack, Ortom being victimised – Akase Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari, has described as illegal, an attempt…

  • BANK ACCOUNTS FROZEN

    EFCC freezes Akwa Ibom bank account

    — 9th August 2018

    • Unfreeze Benue, Akwa Ibom accounts, PDP charges Buhari Joe Effiong, Uyo and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen the bank accounts of the Akwa Ibom State government. READ ALSO: Ortom to EFCC: Begin Security Vote probe from Presidency A top official of the government who pleaded to remain anonymous…

  • CATHOLIC

    2019: Catholic priests, religious leaders barred from endorsing candidates

    — 9th August 2018

    Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigerian (CBCN) has barred its priests and religious leaders from endorsing aspirants to elective offices in the build up to 2019 general election. READ ALSO: As 2019 general election approaches They are also not to allow politicians use the church premises or property of the church for any political…

  • We want to return home

    — 9th August 2018

    • IDPs in Plateau say they’re tired of living in camps like refugees Gyang Bere, Jos Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Plateau State recently expressed joy when Governor Simon Lalong inaugurated a committee to facilitate their return home. At least 40,000 of them were displaced when herdsmen sacked 13 villages in the state, killing over…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share