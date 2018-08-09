Daura to remain under house arrest – Presidency— 9th August 2018
A source confirmed that Daura has been under house arrest in one of the presidential guests houses at Aso Rock.
Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja
The sacked Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura will remain under house arrest.
A presidency source who pleaded anonymity said this to newsmen yesterday.
Daura was sacked by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, for unauthorised invasion of the National Assembly and was promptly arrested right inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by men of the Nigerian Police Force.
READ ALSO: Osinbajo sacks Lawal Daura following Buhari’s nod
The source also confirmed that Daura has been under house arrest in one of the presidential guests houses at Aso Rock.
“He will remain there until several investigations over certain issues bordering on him are concluded,” the source added.
Daura was fired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday following the blockade of the National Assembly complex by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).
A three-paragraph statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Acting President, Laolu Akande, said the “unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.
“By this statement, Professor Osinbajo is consequently assuring Nigerians that all persons, within the law enforcement apparatus, who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.”
In a separate statement, Akande said Osinbajo had directed “the termination of the appointment of the Director General, State Security Service, Lawal Musa Daura, with immediate effect.
“Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service, until further notice,” the two-paragraph statement read. Yesterday, Osinbajo held a closed-doors meeting with the Acting Director-General of the DSS, Matthew Seiyefa and the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, also, presided by Osinbajo at about 2:30p.m. in his office. Seiyefa was appointed on Tuesday as the most senior officer in DSS, to take-over from Daura, who was sacked after the unauthorized the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives from the service.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
EFCC freezes Akwa Ibom bank account9th August 2018
-
-
APC UK backs Osinbajo over removal of Daura8th August 2018
Latest
Daura to remain under house arrest – Presidency— 9th August 2018
A source confirmed that Daura has been under house arrest in one of the presidential guests houses at Aso Rock. Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja The sacked Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura will remain under house arrest. A presidency source who pleaded anonymity said this to newsmen yesterday. Daura was sacked…
-
EFCC’s freezing Benue account illegal – Yari— 9th August 2018
“The freezing of any account of the state government whether Benue or anywhere is unconstitutional and is not right…” • Hails FG for Daura’s sack, Ortom being victimised – Akase Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari, has described as illegal, an attempt…
-
EFCC freezes Akwa Ibom bank account— 9th August 2018
• Unfreeze Benue, Akwa Ibom accounts, PDP charges Buhari Joe Effiong, Uyo and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen the bank accounts of the Akwa Ibom State government. READ ALSO: Ortom to EFCC: Begin Security Vote probe from Presidency A top official of the government who pleaded to remain anonymous…
-
2019: Catholic priests, religious leaders barred from endorsing candidates— 9th August 2018
Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigerian (CBCN) has barred its priests and religious leaders from endorsing aspirants to elective offices in the build up to 2019 general election. READ ALSO: As 2019 general election approaches They are also not to allow politicians use the church premises or property of the church for any political…
-
We want to return home— 9th August 2018
• IDPs in Plateau say they’re tired of living in camps like refugees Gyang Bere, Jos Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Plateau State recently expressed joy when Governor Simon Lalong inaugurated a committee to facilitate their return home. At least 40,000 of them were displaced when herdsmen sacked 13 villages in the state, killing over…
-
Entertainment
I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress— 5th August 2018
I’m Amara Maduka, from Anambra State. I’m from a family of three. I’m the first daughter and second child. I’m an actor, writer and aspiring producer. Rita Okoye Chubby actress, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought after in the movie industry. In this interview, the Anambra State-born role interpreter speaks on…
South-West Report
DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup— 2nd August 2018
All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms. The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
Gnashing of teeth in Edo as flood destroys 280 hectares of rice farm— 7th August 2018
The rice farm in Edo, 70 percent of which was affected by the flood, was partly financed through the FADAMA III additional financing project… Tony Osauzo, Benin Across the country, so many Nigerians have heeded the call of the Federal Government to be part its agricultural revolution and contribute their quota to efforts to boost the…
Literary Review
Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit: Explosion of creative ideas in Maiduguri— 4th August 2018
HENRY AKUBUIRO Until Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State Governor, left office in 2015, Minna, Niger State capital, used to be a Mecca for Nigerian writers, especially those from the north, as the state government facilitated a number of literary activities, including the Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit, annually. The good old days are here again with…
-
Lifeline
We want to return home— 9th August 2018
• IDPs in Plateau say they’re tired of living in camps like refugees Gyang Bere, Jos Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Plateau State recently expressed joy when Governor Simon Lalong inaugurated a committee to facilitate their return home. At least 40,000 of them were displaced when herdsmen sacked 13 villages in the state, killing over…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
AMVCA: An appraisal of continental reward platform— 3rd August 2018
AMVCA ceremony has grown to become the continent’s most recognised awards ceremony by riding on a wave of popularity, glitz, glamour and controversy… Olu James Since the inaugural Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony on March 9, 2013 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, a lot of opinions have found their way…
Opinion
Providing a check on expiry dates of drugs— 8th August 2018
Kayode Ojewale Lately, Nigeria has witnessed increased cases of some heartless human beings with dead conscience relabeling and revalidating dates of expired foods and drugs. The arrests of perpetrators of such acts and the confiscations of relabeled expired drugs were carried out by the officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and National Agency for…
Columnists
-
Lash out at someone, not lash— 8th August 2018
Ebere Wabara “Mugabe breaks silence, lashes Mnangagwa on eve of presidential poll” (International News, July 31) This way: lash out at. READ ALSO: China’s Xi congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on election as Zimbabwe president I received two meaningful calls and a mail with regard to last week’s entry, which declared that there was no such word as…
-
Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit (3)— 8th August 2018
If polygamy is sinful, would Almighty God have allowed Jesus to come from the family of King David who has 19 wives? Sina Adedeipe It is doubtful if the Christians, clerics and laity alike, who preach that Almighty God in making Abraham send away Hagar was showing that He was against polygamy and that a…
-
The National Assembly, DSS siege— 8th August 2018
What did they plan to do with the DSS barricade of the NASS complex? Why and how did it backfire? What scoop did Akpabio give them? Steve Nwosu If you asked me, I would say what transpired at the NASS complex yesterday was the culmination of our refusal to revisit the structure of our country…
-
Like Nostradamus, I saw today— 8th August 2018
Unfolding melodramatics from the National Assembly may outshine this epochal event into historical oblivion. Today, we shall continue on the above discourse Mike Ozekhome CURTAIN CALL Last week, we replayed history, the Mohammed Ali-George Foreman Zaire “rumble in the jungle”, arguably the greatest boxing event in history. The unfolding melodramatics from the National Assembly may…
-
When a press secretary’s brain snaps— 7th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor Simon Ebegbulem, who describes himself as the chief press secretary to Adams Oshiomhole, read my article that was published in The Sun last Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and he went berserk. The article was a critical analysis of Oshiomhole’s inappropriate behaviour and constant use of offensive language against other people. After reading my…
-
Our silly season— 7th August 2018
Ray Ekpu Our silly season is here, the season that we show to the world how truly silly we are in conducting our affairs. In years of yore, Nigerians were used to saying to people on New Year’s Day, “Happy New Year.” Now we have picked up the habit with consummate verve of saying to…
-
To register or not to register?— 6th August 2018
For all those who are eligible to register to vote but have not done so till now, INEC is once more widening the window for registration. Andy Ezeani What is your vote worth? That is a weighty question in democracy. The actual answer does come down when results of polls are tallied. For every citizen…
-
The death of Sister Grace— 6th August 2018
I join Pastor Ambrose to urge the church to atone for the unjust death meted to otherwise precious Sister Grace Tony Iwuoma Let us talk about Sister Grace. Many of know her and some preachers dwell much on her beauty. She is enchanting and captivating but, unfortunately, she has led many astray. Not that she…
-
In search of political mentors (3): The Reverend Muslim— 6th August 2018
With its Muslim north and Christian south population, Kaduna stands as a befitting case study of a cultural diversity that works. Michael Bush Researching for this series has been an eye-opener. Intermittently, one stumbles on information which challenges the legend that Nigeria boasts no leaders. The blame for that though must be borne on one hand…
-
Security votes, Ortom and witch-hunt— 6th August 2018
Now that the 2019 elections are fast approaching, what has the EFCC done to checkmate politicians using security votes for campaigns or to buy votes? Casmir Igbokwe Like a sore thumb, it has continued to pain us. Yet we have failed to find a cure for it. It is the root of many corrupt practices…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply