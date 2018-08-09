A source confirmed that Daura has been under house arrest in one of the presidential guests houses at Aso Rock. Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja The sacked Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura will remain under house arrest. A presidency source who pleaded anonymity said this to newsmen yesterday. Daura was sacked by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, for unauthorised invasion of the National Assembly and was promptly arrested right inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by men of the Nigerian Police Force. READ ALSO: Osinbajo sacks Lawal Daura following Buhari’s nod The source also confirmed that Daura has been under house arrest in one of the presidential guests houses at Aso Rock.

“He will remain there until several investigations over certain issues bordering on him are concluded,” the source added. Daura was fired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday following the blockade of the National Assembly complex by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS). A three-paragraph statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Acting President, Laolu Akande, said the “unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.