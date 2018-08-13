Daura: Encounter with an intelligence chief

That visit to the DSS headquarters afforded me the second opportunity of a face-to-face encounter with Daura, who I had previously met at Heathrow Airport, London…

Yushau Shuaib

It was 24 hours after the official release of my book, “An Encounter with the Spymaster,” in July 2017 that I received an invitation from a top retired Air Force officer for a meeting with the then director-general of the Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura. Before the invitation, presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, had publicly attacked the book in a press statement, which he described as “an attempt to rewrite the history of the War on Terror Campaign.”

Though I was not sceptical or apprehensive about the scheduled meeting that day, I nevertheless told the retired military officer that I would not be able to attend because I was in a casual wear of jeans and T-shirt, instead of my usual traditional attire for public outings and visitations.

The officer countered that my dress did not matter. I, therefore joined the team, comprising top retired officers from the Nigerian Air Force, Navy, Army, intelligence services and a strategic officer. Present at the meeting were top DSS directors with the director-general himself. Meanwhile, that visit to the DSS headquarters afforded me the second opportunity of a face-to-face encounter with Daura, who I had previously met at Heathrow Airport, London, on the night of May 14, 2017, probably after he might have met President Muhammadu Buhari who was then on medical vacation in Britain.

Though one could have misgivings on some of his official roles, Daura naturally wears an infectious smile, decked with disarming contour of glowing white beards. The aura projected him as a harmless and innocent person who could not hurt a fly. I walked up to him and, surprisingly, he responded calmly and briefly to my penetrating questions about his office, especially on his refusal to appoint a spokesperson for his agency and other contentious issues. With reassurance, he gave what he called genuine reasons for the excuses and excesses.

That visit to his office afforded him the opportunity to inform us about major accomplishments and some misgivings about his office. Ever-smiling, Daura was eloquent, smart and intelligent in response to some of the issues we discussed. Daura, who was sacked a few days after his 65th birthday, was born in Daura, Katsina State, and started his career in the State Security Service (SSS) in 1982 and rose to the rank of director. He was once a spokesperson of the agency and deputy director, presidential communication, Command and Control Centre, Abuja. He also served as the state director of the SSS at various times in Kano, Sokoto, Edo, Lagos, Osun and Imo states.