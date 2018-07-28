A young lady sent me a message last week asking for advice. She was angry that her friend recently started dating her ex boyfriend. She felt betrayed that her friend would even give her ex who broke her heart time to make his intentions known.

This lady doesn’t want to continue her relationship with her friend of over ten years because of her new relationship with her ex boyfriend. She wanted to know if she was wrong for showing her friend the door even when she has never given her any reason to doubt her loyalty.

When it comes to dating, many people state that they would never date a friend’s ex. They wholeheartedly believe that it’s wrong, disrespectful, and if a friend did that to them, they would never talk to that person again. They believe this is something everybody knows, that they are just following the rules.

Unfortunately, life is very unpredictable and your friend can end up falling in love with your ex. If you think about it well, you are dating somebody’s ex, somebody is dating your ex and you will also marry somebody’s ex. You don’t expect your dates to come into your life completely free of prior relationship.

In relationships, many people’s back stories will be tangled and intertwined at one point or another. I know a lady who dated and married her best friend’s off and on boyfriend for almost a year before they finally broke up. Even though her friend felt she shouldn’t have dated him, they are happy now and have two children.

No matter where you are on the dating scene, dating a friend’s ex can absolutely be done without sacrificing your friendship. You just have to be open, honest and wise about your dealings with the two people involved in the matter and of course, follow some guidelines.

If you are dating your friend’s ex, don’t gossip. It’s common to assume that anything shared with you is by default shared with your partner as well; however, your friend might be much less comfortable speaking to you in confidence if she thought the details of her personal life were going to be relayed to someone she used to love.