Data protection seminar to address research gaps, others

Data protection seminar to address research gaps, others

3rd December 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Core issues surrounding the data protection policy, legislation and governance will be identified and criticall interrogated with a view to addressing resarch gaps at a seminar that will bring together various government officials, researchers and panelists of African descent working in Africa and the Diaspora.

The two-day seminar, which will begin on Monday will hold at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, has the Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy (ISGPP), has the host institution of the African Academic Network on Internet Policy, which is a multidisciplinary problem solving think-tank.

The theme of the seminar is, ‘Privacy and Security: Building the Evidence Base and a multi-stakeholder action base for Personal Data Protection in Nigeria.’

According to Adenike Ajuwon, a Google Internet Policy Fellow, African Academic Network on Internet Policy said the lead paper presenters are Dr. Lola Shyllon of the Centre for Human Rights University of Pretoria , and Chukwuyere Ebere Izuogu, Senior Associate, Streamsowers & Kohn.

She added that the colloquium/seminar series will present the results of their research; and post the two-days of discussions propose actionable next steps on the capacity building and policy making.

“The African Academic Network is organizing a Colloquium/Seminar Series on Data Protection as it concerns the Internet Policy ecosystem in Africa.

The colloquium/seminar series is aimed at providing a platform to address the research gaps, legislation’s, publishing, teaching and policy development as it concerns data protection in Nigeria and Africa in general. We are aware that some of the legislation’s and polices in the long run might have some impact on the operations of organisation” she said.

This series will see a paper presentation on the state of data protection in the Internet Policy sphere with a view of enhancing Africans contribution in global Internet Policy discourse.

