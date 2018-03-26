The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - Data leak: Zuckerberg apologises in UK, US newspaper adverts
26th March 2018 - Northern govs, Miyetti Allah meet over herdsmen, farmers’ clashes
26th March 2018 - Long wait for 2018 Budget
26th March 2018 - We’ve elevated regulatory ladder –Kari, Commissioner for Insurance
26th March 2018 - NEXIM Bank partners Ondo to scale up cocoa export
26th March 2018 - Ogun key to Nigeria’s food sufficiency
26th March 2018 - Moringa? It’s big money for farmers, investors
26th March 2018 - Fish production’ll reduce malnutrition, FG assures
26th March 2018 - How to make millions from a digital photography business
26th March 2018 - PIGB: Economy bleeds as waiting game for presidential assent continues
Home / World News / Data leak: Zuckerberg apologises in UK, US newspaper adverts

Data leak: Zuckerberg apologises in UK, US newspaper adverts

— 26th March 2018

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg yesterday took out full-page adverts in several United Kingdom and United States Sunday newspapers to apologise for the firm’s recent data privacy scandal.

He said Facebook could have done more to stop millions of users having their data exploited by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica in 2014. “This was a breach of trust, and I am sorry,” the back-page ads state.

It came amid reports Facebook was warned its data protection policies were too weak back in 2011. The full-page apology featured in broadsheets and tabloids in the UK, appearing on the back page of the Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Times, Mail on Sunday, Observer, Sunday Mirror and Sunday Express.

In the US, it was seen by readers of the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal. In the advert, Mr Zuckerberg said a quiz developed by a university researcher had “leaked Facebook data of millions of people in 2014”.

“I’m sorry we didn’t do more at the time. We’re now taking steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” the tech chief said. It echoes comments Mr Zuckerberg made last week after reports of the leak prompted investigations in Europe and the US, and knocked billions of dollars of Facebook’s market value.

Zuckerberg repeated that Facebook had already changed its rules so no such breach could happen again. “We’re also investigating every single app that had access to large amounts of data before we fixed this. We expect there are others,” he stated. “And when we find them, we will ban them and tell everyone affected.”

The ads contained no mention of the political consultancy accused of using the leaked data, Cambridge Analytica, which worked on US President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. The British firm which has no connection with Cambridge University has denied wrongdoing.

In 2014, Facebook invited users to find out their personality type via a quiz developed by Cambridge University researcher, Dr Alexsandr Kogan called This is Your Digital Life.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Northern govs, Miyetti Allah meet over herdsmen, farmers’ clashes

— 26th March 2018

Exercise Cat Race encourages influx of herdsmen, cattle into Benue – Livestock commander Job Osazuwa; Linus Oota, Lafia; Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), at the weekend, met with leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) in a bid to find lasting solution to clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers across the…

  • Long wait for 2018 Budget

    — 26th March 2018

    …As OPS laments dire implications for economy Bimbola Oyesola When President Muhammadu Buhari, on November 7, last year, presented the N8.612 trillion budget proposal for the 2018 fiscal year to the National Assembly, Nigerians, and indeed the Organised Private Sector (OPS), were excited that the early presentation will fasttrack its implimentation. They had expected that the…

  • We’ve elevated regulatory ladder –Kari, Commissioner for Insurance

    — 26th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Mohammed Kari, the Commissioner for Insurance and chief executive, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), is poised to carry out major reforms aimed at taking the industry to the next level. To achieve that goal, he believes NAICOM as a regulatory body, has elevated the operational standards in conformity with international best practices. He…

  • NEXIM Bank partners Ondo to scale up cocoa export

    — 26th March 2018

    The Executive Director, Business Development of Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Mrs Stella Okotete, has revealed that the bank is seeking partnership with Ondo state on cocoa projects and other commodity exporters to scale up export trade. The Head, Strategy and Communications at NEXIM Bank, Mr. Tayo Omidiji, in a statement in Abuja, Wednesday disclosed that…

  • Ogun key to Nigeria’s food sufficiency

    — 26th March 2018

    Ogun State government says it has put policies and programmes in place to make the state key to Nigeria’s food sufficiency . Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Adepeju Adebajo, stated this at the 2018 Investors Forum in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state. According to her such policies and programmes include supporting farmers and firms on…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share