The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - Dasukigate: Judge withdraws from suit
15th March 2018 - Herdsmen kill 2 soldiers in Plateau, 2 brothers in Benue
15th March 2018 - Governors lobby NASS to override Buhari’s veto
15th March 2018 - Insecurity: Senate summons NSA, AGF
15th March 2018 - Ozubulu killings: Women protest, demand witnesses’ protection
15th March 2018 - Communal clash: 30 years after, Ebonyi govt takes over disputed land
15th March 2018 - Nigeria’s public debt hits N21.725tr – DMO
15th March 2018 - Wema Bank launches Aba branch
15th March 2018 - We’ll prosecute tax defaulters post VAIDS
15th March 2018 - Inflation drops to 14.3% –NBS
Home / Cover / National / Dasukigate: Judge withdraws from suit

Dasukigate: Judge withdraws from suit

— 15th March 2018

Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has lambasted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for what he termed gross misconduct in the prosecution of the alleged N3.1 billion corruption case by the anti-graft agency.

The judge, who accused the EFCC of frustrating proceedings in the trial and attempting to take over control of court, withdrew from the case and returned the file to the Chief Judge of the Court, Justice Abdul Adamu Kafarati, for re-assignment to another court.

The trial involving a serving colonel in the Nigerian Army, Nicholas Ashinze, and five others, ran into hitches during the cross-examination of an EFCC operative, Mr. Hassan Sheidu.

Counsel to the Army officer, Mr. Ernest Nwoye, had asked the EFCC operative, who conducted investigation into the case, to confirm to the court if the name of Ashinze appeared in any of the transactions relating to the N3.1 billion water project contract, which he answered negatively.

Nwoye also asked the EFCC witness to confirm to the court whether the contract was initiated by the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA)where the Army officer served or the Federal Ministry of Water Resources. He answered in favour of the latter.

Trouble began when another question on whether the ONSA was responsible for payment of the contract sum and whether the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which effected payment, ever declared the water contract illegal or fraudulent, and he answered in the negative.

Nwoye then asked the EFCC witness to tell the court why the name of Asinze was put on the charge sheet.

Counsel to the EFCC, Mr. Ofem Uket, became uncomfortable with the cross-examination and began interjecting in the proceedings persistently. Efforts by the judge and other lawyers that the cross-examination be allowed unhindered were rebuffed as the counsel objected to virtually all the questions put to his witness.

In the face-off that ensued, Justice Kolawole attempted to call EFCC to order but his efforts yielded no fruitful result, while other lawyers expressed bitterness on the issue.

The interjection got to a climax when the counsel openly challenged the court records, which were severally read out to him by the judge to assuage his feelings.

When all efforts to call the counsel to order to stop the interjection were rebuffed, Justice Kolawole urged the counsel to conduct himself in a manner expected of a legal practitioner, which still yet yielded no fruitful result.

At a point, the judge said he could no longer condone the conduct of the EFCC in the trial and announced his withdrawal from the case.

Justice Kolawole accused the anti-graft agency of frustrating his court and desperately seeking to take over control of the court from him against the normal practice.

He said that it was the duty of the court to allow a witness in a criminal trial to be cross-examined with questions contemplated by law, adding that the display of apprehension by the EFCC was unjust and un-called for.

The judge, while lambasting the EFCC for taking the court, laws and the best practice for granted, counseled the commission to always put its house in order before rushing to court for trial, adding that justice was not for a particular side.

He, therefore, opted out of the case and returned the file to the Chief Judge for re-assignment to another judge.

Other defendants in the case are Sadiq Mohammed, a foreigner, A.C. Wolfang, and a lawyer, Mr. Edidion Edidion.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dasukigate: Judge withdraws from suit

— 15th March 2018

Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has lambasted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for what he termed gross misconduct in the prosecution of the alleged N3.1 billion corruption case by the anti-graft agency. The judge, who accused the EFCC of frustrating proceedings in the trial and attempting to take over…

  • Herdsmen kill 2 soldiers in Plateau, 2 brothers in Benue

    — 15th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Two soldiers serving with Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), also known as the Special Task Force (STF), were killed yesterday when local vigilante and herdsmen clashed at Dong village, a border settlement between Bassa and Jos South local government areas of Plateau State. Spokesman for OPSH, Major Umar Adams, confirmed…

  • Governors lobby NASS to override Buhari’s veto

    — 15th March 2018

    Senate gazettes president’s letter as court stops lawmakers Fred Itua, Abuja Less than 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari refused to assent the Electoral Act Amendment Bill (2018), some governors, Senators and members of the House of Representatives have started moves to override the president’s veto. Daily Sun gathered that three governors, one from the…

  • Insecurity: Senate summons NSA, AGF

    — 15th March 2018

    • Rejects moves to probe Wike, Rivers Assembly Fred Itua, Abuja  Senate has mandated its committees on National Security and Intelligence, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, to summon the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mr. Babagana Monguno and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami over claims that the…

  • Ozubulu killings: Women protest, demand witnesses’ protection

    — 15th March 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Women of Ozulubu community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, stormed the police headquarters in Awka in a peaceful protest seeking justice and protection of witnesses in the ongoing prosecution of suspected killers of some indigenes at St. Philips Catholic Church on August 6, 2017. The protesters, in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share