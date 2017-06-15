The Sun News
Latest
15th June 2017 - Dasuki trial: Court grants FG’s application to shield witnesses
15th June 2017 - Benue Muslims back state’s anti-grazing law
15th June 2017 - UN: Libya smugglers broadcast abuse of black migrants on social media
15th June 2017 - SAD: Florence Omagbemi’s 15-yr-old son drowned
15th June 2017 - 2017 Budget: Senate warns Osinbajo
15th June 2017 - Chinese pig farmer turns millionaire online writer
15th June 2017 - Putin offers asylum to former FBI Director Comey
15th June 2017 - Bayelsa govt unfold plans to tackle flood in Yenagoa
15th June 2017 - Nigeria’s inflation drops to 16.25 % in May – NBS
15th June 2017 - Benue police rescue kidnap victims, arrest, parade suspects
Home / Cover / National / Dasuki trial: Court grants FG’s application to shield witnesses

Dasuki trial: Court grants FG’s application to shield witnesses

— 15th June 2017

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, granted the Federal Government’s application to shield witnesses in the ongoing trial of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd).

Dasuki is being prosecuted on a seven-count charge bordering on theft of Federal Government’s sophisticated weapons, illegal possession of firearms and money laundering.

Ruling on the federal government’s application, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, said the witnesses would be shielded from the press and the general public .

The judge, however, said that such witnesses  would be visible to him, (the judge), the defendant, the prosecution as well as members of  the defence teams.

According to the Judge, the application was in order since Section 232 (4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 allowed the prosecution to protect its witnesses in cases involving economic and financial crimes.

“Section 232 (4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act permits the use of a screen in a charge of economic and financial crimes; and money laundering is part of the charges instituted against the defendant.

“Therefore, the request is in order, especially when it has not been shown that it will prejudice against the defendant.”  Mohammed declared.

The judge therefore  dismissed the objection by Dasuki’s lead counsel, Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN), who had  argued that the application constituted an abuse of court process.

Raji based his argument on the grounds that a similar application filed by the prosecution in the same case had been dismissed by the former trial judge, Justice Adeniyi Ademola.

The prosecuting counsel, Oladipo Okpeseyi, had on May 11 filed an application praying the court to order that witnesses in the matter be protected.

The same application has been argued before Justice Ademola but he did not deliver a ruling before the matter was transferred to another court.

He said the witnesses were security operatives who carried out covert operations with the defendant as their boss and urged the court to allow the witnesses give evidence behind a shield.

The prosecution stressed that Section 232 (1) of ACJA permitted the witnesses to be  so shielded or masked.

He added that shielding the witnesses would not prevent the defence from cross examining them as they would be visible to the defence.

The judge then fixed  Sept. 20 and 21 for  the commencement of trial.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dasuki trial: Court grants FG’s application to shield witnesses

— 15th June 2017

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, granted the Federal Government’s application to shield witnesses in the ongoing trial of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd). Dasuki is being prosecuted on a seven-count charge bordering on theft of Federal Government’s sophisticated weapons, illegal possession of firearms and money laundering. Ruling on the…

Share

  • Benue Muslims back state’s anti-grazing law

    — 15th June 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Muslim community in Benue State has expressed its support for the anti-open grazing law recently enacted by the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration. Giving the position of the community, on Wednesday, at the Benue House, in Makurdi, while breaking the Ramadan fast with the Governor, leader of the Muslim community, Sheik…

    Share

  • UN: Libya smugglers broadcast abuse of black migrants on social media

    — 15th June 2017

    The UN says human smugglers and criminal gangs in Libya are using social media to broadcast the abuse and violence they inflict on African migrants in their captivity and demand ransoms from their families back home. In a video posted on Facebook, hundreds of emaciated Somalis and Ethiopians, including several children, are seen huddled in…

    Share

  • SAD: Florence Omagbemi’s 15-yr-old son drowned

    — 15th June 2017

    It was a sad news for Coach of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Florence Omagbemi, as she lost her 15-year-old son, Samson. Samson and one of his classmates were reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Effurun, Delta State, where they had gone to for an after exams party. Media officer for…

    Share

  • 2017 Budget: Senate warns Osinbajo

    — 15th June 2017

    *Says it won’t cede constitutional powers to Executive From: FRED ITUA, Abuja Twenty four hours after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was discharged and acquitted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), the upper chamber has warned the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo not to mistake its consultations with the Executive on important national issues to…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share