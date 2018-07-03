The Sun News
Home / National / Dasuki, pride to our democracy – Northern leaders
DASUKI

Dasuki, pride to our democracy – Northern leaders

— 3rd July 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly (NLSA) has described former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Sambo Dasuki (retd), as a pride to the country’s democracy.

In a statement by its Secretary, Dr. Umar Ardo, while reacting to the bail granted the former NSA, NLSA noted that the former NSA took his political affliction with calmness and fought through the system.

“The NLSA commends the High Court for the Justice of the bail it granted Col. Sambo Dasuki who has been under detention for nearly three years.

“We feel excited by the court order and we call on the federal government to, forthwith, obey the order and effect the immediate release of the detainee on meeting the bail conditions. NLSA believes in operating our democracy through strict adherence to rule of law and supremacy of court orders.

“We also commend Col. Dasuki for taking his affliction with calm and equanimity. Despite all the unjust humiliations of trampling on his human rights, Sambo kept faith with the system and fought for his inalienable right through the judicial process. He is a pride to our democracy.

“NLSA calls on all northerners to stand up to their rights lawfully but firmly”.

3 Comments

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd July 2018 at 6:30 am
    Reply

    Dasuki is one of the fulani criminals against this territory natives and must go down with the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America, in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd July 2018 at 6:35 am
    Reply

    North is only about northern natives in Disintegrated Republics of the natives- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will subdue this territory natives of this generation under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  6. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd July 2018 at 6:48 am
    Reply

    The era fulani criminals subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, is over and gone forever. The era of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory, is over and gone forever. Fulani criminals claimed a war victory over northern natives in 1804- which never happen, on which they established fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control- a daylight fraud which has come to an end in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. There’s no law with which fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates exist in this natives territory. There’s no law with which the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria exist in this natives territory. Law with legitimacy with which fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria can exist in this natives territory, is democratic consent of majority this territory natives via democratic referendum- which never happen. Existence of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory is illegal by law and must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. There’s no democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Democracy exist only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory, which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

