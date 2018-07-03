Dasuki, pride to our democracy – Northern leaders
Noah Ebije, Kaduna.
Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly (NLSA) has described former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Sambo Dasuki (retd), as a pride to the country’s democracy.
In a statement by its Secretary, Dr. Umar Ardo, while reacting to the bail granted the former NSA, NLSA noted that the former NSA took his political affliction with calmness and fought through the system.
“The NLSA commends the High Court for the Justice of the bail it granted Col. Sambo Dasuki who has been under detention for nearly three years.
“We feel excited by the court order and we call on the federal government to, forthwith, obey the order and effect the immediate release of the detainee on meeting the bail conditions. NLSA believes in operating our democracy through strict adherence to rule of law and supremacy of court orders.
“We also commend Col. Dasuki for taking his affliction with calm and equanimity. Despite all the unjust humiliations of trampling on his human rights, Sambo kept faith with the system and fought for his inalienable right through the judicial process. He is a pride to our democracy.
“NLSA calls on all northerners to stand up to their rights lawfully but firmly”.
