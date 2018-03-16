The Sun News
Home / Columns / Dare to become the best you can be

Dare to become the best you can be

— 16th March 2018

Success or breakthrough is not the exclusive right of anyone, neither is anyone ever  earmarked for failure. The choice is yours, regardless of your circumstances of birth. All men and women are born equal. By this I mean we were all born by our mothers the same way through natural birth. We all came into this world because our parents decided to mate.

Just like the foundation determines the structural health of a house, a child’s health is determined by nature and nurture. But his destiny is shaped first by his parents and then by other factors. Where does God come into this? The Almighty is the author of all destinies and He has deposited in every individual what is needed to succeed. It is now up to them to decide to be the best they can or the worst they can be.

Certainly, circumstances of birth may affect you for a while, but you have the inherent power of to recover from any setback, just like everyone can fall sick and recover. It is for the same reason that we recover from injuries. You don’t have to mourn fate. Even those born with silver spoon face daunting challenges. Somebody said he lamented that he had no shoes, until he saw somebody without legs. As bad as you think your case is, you are still envied by some other people; you are still better than many others who are less fortunate than you are.

What can make you become the best you can be is your ability to identify your purpose and cast the appropriate vision and pursue it with single-minded determination. You step into your purpose, then God helps you to succeed. How do you know your purpose?

Let me first tell you what you have to do to become the best you can become in your field. Don’t listen to those pastors who preach sweat-less prosperity. There’s no such thing. You must give something to get something because nothing comes of nothing. You must work hard and work smart. Working smart is not about being crooked, it is about being extraordinary in your work. Distinction is valued in our world. Those who excel always earn the prize. And no price without pain. So, work very hard, and be smart, too. There’s no wealth without work.

Your vision is your purpose in pictures. You just visualize those goals and pursue them. Muhammad Ali said, “You can’t hit what you can’t see.” To achieve any goal, you must see it in a vision. Now, having said that, ignore doomsday predictors who would tell you it can’t be done. Many people will tell you it’s difficult. They are certainly right because success, great success, separates the boys from the men. Therefore, avoid the company of naysayers. Mix and mingle with men of purpose who share your dreams.

Dream big dreams; small visions produce small results. Go for the big things. That’s not saying you should be over-ambitious. But you shouldn’t have a complex. Remember, you don’t need anybody’s permission to become what you want to become. Human approval does matter sometimes, but they still come when you have succeeded.

If you must dream big, be ready to pay the big price. The bigger the vision, the bigger the cost of achieving it. If N5 million could build a little bungalow, you’d need N200 million or more to build a five-storey building. Men will notice the bigger building first even if they ever notice the smaller building. That’s a fact of life. Therefore, go for the best and the biggest. Develop a large heart for the big fight so that you can win the biggest prize. Paul the Apostle said there are many participants in a race, but only one runner gets the crown.   

If you want the crown, develop a winning mentality. And that comes with endurance, stamina, courage, starting over after failure, tenacity, staying power, faith in God, self-belief, etc. We rarely see a winner who always wins. You win some, you lose some. If you fall, you then know how to rise. That’s how children learn to walk. They begin with false steps before they achieve full balance after several falls, often with injuries that spill blood and make them cry, so it is with all winners.

Shrug off failure. It is a stepping stone. Use it to climb to your mountain peak, that is where you belong. To be the best, you pursue your goal with a spirit of excellence. Always strive to give your best. The basic difference between winners and losers is that one is able to produce an excellent performance, the other isn’t.

I dreamed of being an author 45 years ago, that dream was finally achieved just last year. It doesn’t matter how long it takes. Never abandon your dream. You were created in the image of God, and the Almighty has no abandoned project. He has not forgotten you; don’t forget your vision. Keep pursuing it because someone said, its not over until it is over. But I dare say that it is not over until you are dead. Even at that, some others who are still living could resurrect the dream of a dead person and actualize it.

Weekend spice: A consistent person believes in destiny, a capricious person believes in chance – Benjamin Disraeli

Okay, folks, stay motivated till we meet next Friday. 

  Ladi Ayodeji is an Author, Rights Activist, Pastor and Life Coach. He can be reached on 09059243004 (SMS & Whatsapp only)

