Business partnerships are known to be tricky and even the most fairytale marriages can be challenging at times. There are, of course, plenty of couples who work together in a business and enjoy it. The extra level of partnership actually enhances their relationship.

These could best sum up the world of R&B star, Dare Art Alade and his serial entrepreneur wife, Deola. The celebrity couple has been married since 2007, and it sounds like most of that time has been spent on the go. The truth is, while many celebrity marriages are hitting the rock, Dare and Deola seem to have found a seamless synergy that makes theirs stronger as a couple and partners.

The two share same passion which has been transformed into a multi-million naira venture called Livespot, a popular 360-degree creative collective company. While Dare drives the company’s creative vision, Deola, a design expert oversees its activities and makes strategic decisions that have helped to grow the outfit. And their rare synergy has been yielding growth as to turn the Livespot Group into a one-stop shop for all integrated marketing communication needs.

As the business grew, the couple relocated from Abuja to Lagos two years ago. Spotlight gathered that they acquired a near-rundown property inside Ikeja GRA which they knocked some part down and remodeled to suit their taste. And on Tuesday, the couple unveiled this sprawling edifice sitting on two plots of land in the prime area of the city, believed to have cost them hundreds of millions, as their new headquarters and workplace.

Of course, prior to their marriage, the Ilupeju-Ekiti-born beautiful Deola has been an important figure in the interior design and property development world in her own right. She had launched successful businesses across Nigeria, from her renowned Abuja-based interior design company, Design Studeo, to the multiple award-winning record label, Soul Muzik, and Primeview Properties, a real estate company, among others.

Deola studied Graphics at Obafemi Awolowo University. She is a member of Interior Designers Association of Nigeria. Her husband-partner, Dare, studied music at the University of Lagos. He was launched into international limelight with his excellent performance as a contestant on Project Fame Africa in 2004. He has since gone on to release critically-acclaimed works, including Fuji, Escalade,

Not the Girl and Pray For Me featuring the Grammy award-winning band, Soweto Gospel.