Dapo Abiodun’s high-octane birthday shindig and opening of 12 Temple Road

As expected, it was world class, 5-star plus in all ramifications. The big boy dude known for his awesome taste and class didn’t in anyway disappoint at all. The venue of the birthday was Dapo Abiodun’s new baby, 12 Temple Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria. What else could one have expected? For a place where the high and mighty, the tall and influential, the social juggernauts, the well-heeled dandies and cognoscenti, the movers and shakers of the social circle would converge, it had to be top notch, nearly 7-star if need be. Those who attended were all impressed so much that the reverberations of the night has still not subsided. The building is immaculate white and the decor sumptuous and posh but not gaudy. None of those freewheeling ladies looking for pickups was in attendance. All was classy and respectable. Like those in that class, they were dressed to the nines and in their various machines with subtle fun competition, that’s generally unspoken but quite obvious. They came looking yummy, just to celebrate their friend, Dapo Abiodun, who is renowned for being a perfect and uncompromising host with the moistest.

Most probably, his mantra for such parties could have been take them to heaven and back. Those in attendance were the well heeled; several connected members of the league of strong and stand well-well gentlemen and ladies. The likes of Dr. Bolu Akin-Olugbade, Africa’s number 1 connoisseur of Rolls Royce, as he presently owns 7, as at the last count and property czar with intimidating stature, Sir Olu Okeowo, who himself was saluted specially by the Rolls Royce Company was in attendance and he owns 6. Uncle Willie Anumudu of Globe Motors fame and his super stylish wife Nkiru, were there too in their black Rolls Royce. Nkiru from what we learnt is on first name basis with some of the world’s renowned designers. Others in attendance, were the likes of Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose, SIFAX Group and SAHCOL boss, the generous Taiwo Afolabi, the duke of journalism himself and owner of This Day newspaper and Arise TV, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, This Day Style Editor, Ruth Osime, lady of insurance, Adaobi Nwakuche, Skymitt Chairman and close buddy of birthday boy, Tayo Ayeni, style king himself, Eyimofe Atake, Benny Obaze of Bevista, good friend of former military President, IBB and former boss of Lagos Polo Club, Francis Ogboro, boss of Oando, one and only Wale Tinubu, designer of note, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, former beauty queen and longest reigning queen ever, Ene Maya Lawani, Governor of Gombe, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwanbo and many others.

Society Gist heard the champagne is not your regular one at that but the exclusive blends and liquor flowed like it was mere water. Just ask for it and you would be served, no restrictions whatsoever. The gathering or better still, mix, was superb, the ambience and atmosphere top notch.

Food and drinks, don’t even talk about it! Imagine a party that began at 10pm and was still rocking as at 4am. Imagine those you never thought could glide and rock on the dance floor doing so effortlessly ​and for a long while. That’s just a little testimony about what the debonair and handsome boss of Heyden Oil and Gas could pull off or make happen.





