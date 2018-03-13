The Sun News
Latest
13th March 2018 - Dapchi: We’re negotiating for release of schoolgirls –Buhari
13th March 2018 - N23bn election bribe: EFCC grills ex-PDP chairman, Modu Sheriff
12th March 2018 - Suspected lunatic hacks primary school pupils to death in Ogun
12th March 2018 - Theresa May: Russia ‘Highly Likely’ to be responsible for ex-spy poisoning
12th March 2018 - Dapchi Girls: We’re negotiating their release, no military option – Buhari
12th March 2018 - French fashion icon Givenchy dies aged 91
12th March 2018 - “If you fail… stay in Russia” – Wike to NFF on FIFA World Cup
12th March 2018 - Japan: Babies’ bodies found in bottles during house renovation
12th March 2018 - Clamour for Federalism, attempt to put North on defensive – Ganduje
12th March 2018 - UPDATE: President Buhari meets with the U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson
Home / Cover / National / Dapchi: We’re negotiating for release of schoolgirls –Buhari

Dapchi: We’re negotiating for release of schoolgirls –Buhari

— 13th March 2018

• Latest abduction heartbreaking –Tillerson 

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why his administration is being careful in rescuing schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok, Borno and Government Girls Science and Technical College, Daphi in Yobe State.

He told the United States of America Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, that he prefers to have the girls back alive, hence, government’s adoption of negotiation, rather than military option.

He said this at a closed-door meeting with Tillerson, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, yesterday.

This was even as Tillerson, described the abduction of the 110 schoolgirls from Daphi as “heartbreaking.”

President Buhari added that Nigeria is working in concert with international organisations and negotiators, to ensure that the girls are released.

“We are trying to be careful. It is better to get our daughters back alive,” the president reiterated.

He thanked America for assistance in the fight against insurgency, and noted that Nigerian forces are good, “but need assistance in the areas of training and equipment.”

President Buhari promised that his administration would continue to do its best to secure the country, and added that he would be in Yobe, later this week, “as part of my condolence and sympathy visits to areas where we have had unfortunate events.”

At the meeting, the president pledged free and fair polls in 2019, and recalled how Tillerson’s predecessor, John Kerry, visited Nigeria before the 2015 polls, “and he told the party in government then, and those of us in opposition, to behave ourselves, and we did.”

Tillerson commended Buhari on his strides in the anti-corruption war, to which the Nigerian leader responded that monies recovered are being invested in infrastructure.

He also disclosed that Nigeria is a very important country to the US.

“You have our support in your challenges. We will also support opportunities to expand the economy, commercial investments, and peaceful polls in 2019.” 

Tillerson briefed State House Correspondents after his closed-door parley with Buhari, alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. 

He said it was worrisome that just like the kidnapping of scores of schoolgirls in Chibok almost four years ago, all the girls were yet to be freed but regretted that America can do no more than provide required support and assistance since Nigeria remains a sovereign state.

Tillerson expressed America’s willingness to cooperate with Nigeria, to boost bilateral trade between both countries, and also, disclosed that later this year, they will witness the inauguration of Nigeria-America Trade Dialogue, to foster trade relations. 

“First, we respect the responsibilities of the government of Nigeria and the territorial integrity of Nigeria. But, the way we support is in providing them capability capacity with equipment and also training of the personnel of special operations and sharing intelligence to ensure that they have all the information available to carry out the recovery effort.

“But, I think it is also important to put this in a broad regional context as well; Boko Haram is a threat to other regions and this has been the subject of my meetings elsewhere, and in Africa, as well.

“In my discussion  with President Derby in Chad, we spoke about the threat of  Boko Haram and I think it is important and it’s really been powerful, the collaboration between the joint task force which Nigeria is a part and Chad is a part, to respond to this threat of terrorism which Boko Haram is one of the organisations, there are other threats that the leadership of this country has to deal with.

“So the United States is ready to engage and coordinate efforts as well. But, we have been supporting, equipping, training and when we can provide information.

“I think that is the best way we have been helping the government of Nigeria secure the release of the girls, which we hope, will be done in a peaceful manner. We hope that something can be worked out and they can secure the release of these girls quickly.”

The secretary of state also repeated his warning to African nations to be cautious about accepting loans from China.

He suggested that needy African countries should exploit the opportunities offered by private foreign investors.

“I think it is important to clarify that we do not seek to stop Chinese investments from flowing to countries that need those investments. “But, what we are cautioning countries is to  look carefully, that the implications of the level of debts, the terms of the debts, and whether the arrangements around the local financing are intact creating jobs, local capacity or the projects being carried out by foreign labour being brought to your country, is the structure of the financing such that you will always be in control of your infrastructure? 

“Are there mechanism to deal with the faults so that you do not lose ownership of your own assets? These are national assets whether there are ports, railways, or major highways. We have seen this occur in other countries that were not so careful and they got themselves  in situation where they awfully  lost control of their infrastructure, lost the ownership, the operational relationship of it.

“And, that is the precaution that we talking about. That there are international rules and norms and financial structure to deal with unforeseen circumstances and I think we are just cautioning countries to look carefully.”

Also answering questions from reporters, Onyeama declared that while Boko Haram has been “completely degraded,” defeating them remains “work in progress” for now.

He explained that the group had been degraded because it no longer takes territories after dislodging Nigerian security forces, as happened before the Buhari government came into office in 2015.

The minister admitted that although the terrorists still inflict damage and take lives in attacks on soft targets, “a lot more intelligence is required.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dapchi: We’re negotiating for release of schoolgirls –Buhari

— 13th March 2018

• Latest abduction heartbreaking –Tillerson  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why his administration is being careful in rescuing schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok, Borno and Government Girls Science and Technical College, Daphi in Yobe State. He told the United States of America Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, that he prefers…

  • N23bn election bribe: EFCC grills ex-PDP chairman, Modu Sheriff

    — 13th March 2018

    •Returns to anti-graft agency today James Ojo, Abuja. Former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was grilled for hours by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday. Sources at the commission confirmed to Daily Sun last night that the former governor of Borno State was a…

  • Suspected lunatic hacks primary school pupils to death in Ogun

    — 12th March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Tragedy struck on Monday in Agodo community, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State, when a suspected lunatic hacked to death two pupils of Saint John’s Anglican Primary School in the town. The suspect, identified as Lekan Adebisi, Daily Sun learnt, stormed the school at quarter past eleven in the morning…

  • Dapchi Girls: We’re negotiating their release, no military option – Buhari

    — 12th March 2018

    Latest abduction of school girls heartbreaking- Tillerson Says why Nigeria should be careful of Chinese  loans Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why his administration was being careful in rescuing schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok in Borno and Dapchi in Yobe. He told American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that he…

  • “If you fail… stay in Russia” – Wike to NFF on FIFA World Cup

    — 12th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has advised the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to intensify preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, saying Nigerians would not accept failure at the world football tournament. Wike spoke Monday during a courtesy visit by the President of the NFF at the Government…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share