Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others

Romanus Ugwu, Molly Kilete; Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls as answered prayers of millions of Nigerians.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki commended President Muhammadu Buhari, security agencies and the government of Yobe State, for the release of the girls.

“The release of the Dapchi schoolgirls is tremendous news for the country. Our prayers have been answered.

“However, we cannot stop here. We must not rest until all the Dapchi girls, and the remaining Chibok girls are back home with their families. I hope that the girls who have been released will soon be reunited with their families and loved ones.

“It is also necessary that we ensure that they receive the necessary care and rehabilitation that they need to continue to lead normal lives.

On his part, Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, described the release of the schoolgirls as “huge relief to Nigerians, especially to people of the Boko Haram-ravaged Yobe state.”

Lawan who represents Yobe North in the Senate, also hailed Buhari’s administration for living up to expectations.

Said Lawan: “For us in Yobe state, it is huge and massive relief. We were in disarray when the girls were kidnapped. News that the Federal Government has already sent a powerful delegation to Yobe, particularly Dapchi, is huge moral booster. It is not just for us from Yobe, but for everyone. IAs a government, you can see how effective we can be.”

Also, the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) Movement welcomed the release of the girls but vowed to probe their return.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, insisted it would interrogate the circumstances surrounding the return of the girls who were said to have been dropped off by Boko Haram in nine vehicles at the center Dapchi, while one other was dropped in a neighbouring village.

“Our immense pleasure at the return of most of our #DapchiGirls on this 30th day of their captivaty notwithstanding, the 14 questions we posed to the Government of Nigeria still stands, as well as our notice to commence legal action. The circumstances of this return shall also be interrogated.”

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said it is delighted with the news of the return of the schoolgirls.

“The prompt release of the Dapchi schoolgirls is another solid demonstration of the political will of the Buhari-led APC administration to secure the lives of all Nigerians.

“With this prompt release, the APC government has demonstrated how government should respond to such situations.

“If the immediate-past People’s Democratic Party administration had responded with the similar alacrity, the Chibok schoolgirls would have been released or rescued,” the party said.