The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others
22nd March 2018 - 2019 elections: Opposition senators allege clampdown plot
21st March 2018 - Released Dapchi girls still in hospital for medical check-up
21st March 2018 - Dapchi: DSS negotiated release of abducted girls – DHQ
21st March 2018 - 2019: I’m coming back as Delta governor – Okowa
21st March 2018 - Dogara’s medical outreach performs surgeries for 77 patients in Bauchi
21st March 2018 - Tinubu best person to resolve APC crisis, says Segun Oni
21st March 2018 - Police kill six suspected kidnappers in Ogun
21st March 2018 - FG tasks new ECOWAS leadership on security, others
21st March 2018 - Bauchi trains 1400 security agents on counterterrorism, intelligence gathering
Home / Cover / National / Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others

Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others

— 22nd March 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Molly Kilete; Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls as answered prayers of millions of Nigerians.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki commended President Muhammadu Buhari, security agencies and the government of Yobe State, for the release of the girls.

“The release of the Dapchi schoolgirls is tremendous news for the country. Our prayers have been answered.

“However, we cannot stop here. We must not rest until all the Dapchi girls, and the remaining Chibok girls are back home with their families. I hope that the girls who have been released will soon be reunited with their families and loved ones.

“It is also necessary that we ensure that they receive the necessary care and rehabilitation that they need to continue to lead normal lives.

On his part, Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, described the release of the schoolgirls as “huge relief to Nigerians, especially to people of the Boko Haram-ravaged Yobe state.”

Lawan who represents Yobe North in the Senate, also hailed Buhari’s administration for living up to expectations.

Said Lawan: “For us in Yobe state, it is huge and massive relief. We were in disarray when the girls were kidnapped. News that the Federal Government has already sent a powerful delegation to Yobe, particularly Dapchi, is huge moral booster. It is not just for us from Yobe, but for everyone. IAs a government, you can see how effective we can be.”

Also, the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) Movement welcomed the release of the girls but vowed to probe their return.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, insisted it would interrogate the circumstances surrounding the return of the girls who were said to have been dropped off by Boko Haram in nine vehicles at the center Dapchi, while one other was dropped in a neighbouring village.

“Our immense pleasure at the return of most of our #DapchiGirls on this 30th day of their captivaty notwithstanding, the 14 questions we posed to the Government of Nigeria still stands, as well as our notice to commence legal action. The circumstances of this return shall also be interrogated.”

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said it is delighted with the news of the return of the schoolgirls.

“The prompt release of the Dapchi schoolgirls is another solid demonstration of the political will of the Buhari-led APC administration to secure the lives of all Nigerians.

“With this prompt release, the APC government has demonstrated how government should respond to such situations.

“If the immediate-past People’s Democratic Party administration had responded with the similar alacrity, the Chibok schoolgirls would have been released or rescued,” the party said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others

— 22nd March 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Molly Kilete; Fred Itua, Abuja Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls as answered prayers of millions of Nigerians. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki commended President Muhammadu Buhari, security agencies and the government of Yobe State,…

  • 2019 elections: Opposition senators allege clampdown plot

    — 22nd March 2018

    •I’m not afraid –Melaye Some vocal opposition senators have alleged a plot by security agencies on massive clampdown to cow and gag them. This is coming at a time the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has filed a Motion Exparte against Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, for an order to…

  • Released Dapchi girls still in hospital for medical check-up

    — 21st March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Dapchi The erstwhile abducted Dapchi school girls just released are still undergoing medical check-up at Dapchi General Hospital, as parents, relations and family members besieged the facility to catch a glimpse of their daughters. Soldiers, policemen and men of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) cordoned off the hospital premises to prevent…

  • Dapchi: DSS negotiated release of abducted girls – DHQ

    — 21st March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has told of how the Department of State Services (DSS) led the team of negotiators to demand for the release of the abducted students of Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC) by terror group Boko Haram. Director, Defence information, Brigadier-General John Agim, made this known in an…

  • 2019: I’m coming back as Delta governor – Okowa

    — 21st March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Ben Dunno, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has boasted that nothing will stop his re-election in 2019. Governor Okowa said he was already coasting home to victory irrespective of the determination of the main opposition political party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), to stop him. Beaming with confidence, the governor told…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share