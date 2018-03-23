The Sun News
Latest
23rd March 2018 - Dapchi: Northern christians schools threaten to withdraw from WAEC
23rd March 2018 - Wike swears in 4 commissioners
23rd March 2018 - IGP: Withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs, others now April 20
23rd March 2018 - Asset recovery: Reps probe Buhari’s panel
23rd March 2018 - Dapchi: We’re proud of our daughter, parents of girl held by Boko Haram
23rd March 2018 - I may write another letter, says Obasanjo
23rd March 2018 - Obasanjo loses father-in- law, Abebe, at 99
23rd March 2018 - Buhari’s ERGP can’t lift Nigerians out of poverty –Gates
23rd March 2018 - Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee, confirms 5 others
23rd March 2018 - 2 feared killed in fresh Benue attack
Home / Cover / National / Dapchi: Northern christians schools threaten to withdraw from WAEC

Dapchi: Northern christians schools threaten to withdraw from WAEC

— 23rd March 2018

• Atiku hails release of schoolgirls

Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Reverend Yakubu Pam, has alleged that inability of  Boko Haram to release Miss Liya Nathan Sharibu, a Christian Dapchi schoolgirl, alongisde her school mates, over her refusal to denounce her faith, is an attempt to wipe out Christians in the North East.

He urged the Federal Government to expedite efforts and ensure Liya’s unconditional release, including other Christian Chibok girls.

Similarly, President of the Association of Christian Schools in Nigeria (ACSN), Dr. Ekaete Ettang, has threatened to withdraw all Christian schools in the country  from participating in the West African Examination Council (WAEC), if the examination body carries out a decision to disqualify Christian schools from participating in the supervision of the forthcoming WAEC examinations.

Dr. Ettang described WAEC’s decision as an attempt to marginalise Christians educationally, in the country.

Rev. Pam, in a statement issued in Jos, said Christians in the North would be forced to pour out their minds in a harsh manner if Liya is not freed within a short period of time.

“The Federal Government, which has been in touch with her captor, should hasten effort and ensure that Miss Liya Nathan Sharibu and other Chibok Christian girls are released.”

Aso, Dr. Ettang, who addressed a press conference in Jos, yesterday, said Christians are being marginalised and that it will not accept anything short of justice from WAEC.

Meanwhile, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed the release of the 105 schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram on Wednesday morning; four weeks after they were kidnapped from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Atiku said he was gladdened by the return of the girls and expressed joy that some families who had been heartbroken will now have the tears wiped from their faces, as will other Nigerians who were distressed by the kidnappings.

“This is a moment of joy for all of us as a nation. We may not all be in Dapchi at the moment but, we are all celebrating with the families, the community and the entire Yobe State.”

Atiku, however, noted that the grief of the parents whose daughters weren’t returned would probably take on a new and more tormenting dimension, as they continue to wait and pray for their safe return.

“May God continue to strengthen and give them hope,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dapchi: Northern christians schools threaten to withdraw from WAEC

— 23rd March 2018

• Atiku hails release of schoolgirls Gyang Bere, Jos Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Reverend Yakubu Pam, has alleged that inability of  Boko Haram to release Miss Liya Nathan Sharibu, a Christian Dapchi schoolgirl, alongisde her school mates, over her refusal to denounce her faith, is an attempt to wipe…

  • Wike swears in 4 commissioners

    — 23rd March 2018

    • ‘Neighbourhood corps has come to stay’ Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, administered oath of office on four new commissioners to further strengthen the machinery of government. Also, Wike administered oath of office on Boma Dappa, as the caretaker committee chairman of Degema Local Government Area.  Performing the swearing-in ceremony at the…

  • IGP: Withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs, others now April 20

    — 23rd March 2018

    The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has halted, temporarily, the withdrawal of policemen attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) and political office holders, to enable the Force carry out assessment of its current personnel deployment. The IGP stated that the withdrawal would now take effect from April 20, 2018. Idris, in a statement…

  • Asset recovery: Reps probe Buhari’s panel

    — 23rd March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an Ad-hoc committee to investigate the activities and legality of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) on  the Recovery of Public Property. This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Kingsley Chinda, at yesterday’s plenary. Chinda, in his lead debate, said…

  • Dapchi: We’re proud of our daughter, parents of girl held by Boko Haram

    — 23rd March 2018

    •FG failed for allowing abduction –Lamido Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri; Chinelo Obogo Parents of Liya Sharibu, the schoolgirl still held by Boko Haram, over her refusal to convert to Islam, have said they are proud of their daughter’s courage; even in the face of threat to her life. “I’m very happy and proud that I am…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share