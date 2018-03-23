Dapchi: Northern christians schools threaten to withdraw from WAEC

• Atiku hails release of schoolgirls

Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Reverend Yakubu Pam, has alleged that inability of Boko Haram to release Miss Liya Nathan Sharibu, a Christian Dapchi schoolgirl, alongisde her school mates, over her refusal to denounce her faith, is an attempt to wipe out Christians in the North East.

He urged the Federal Government to expedite efforts and ensure Liya’s unconditional release, including other Christian Chibok girls.

Similarly, President of the Association of Christian Schools in Nigeria (ACSN), Dr. Ekaete Ettang, has threatened to withdraw all Christian schools in the country from participating in the West African Examination Council (WAEC), if the examination body carries out a decision to disqualify Christian schools from participating in the supervision of the forthcoming WAEC examinations.

Dr. Ettang described WAEC’s decision as an attempt to marginalise Christians educationally, in the country.

Rev. Pam, in a statement issued in Jos, said Christians in the North would be forced to pour out their minds in a harsh manner if Liya is not freed within a short period of time.

“The Federal Government, which has been in touch with her captor, should hasten effort and ensure that Miss Liya Nathan Sharibu and other Chibok Christian girls are released.”

Aso, Dr. Ettang, who addressed a press conference in Jos, yesterday, said Christians are being marginalised and that it will not accept anything short of justice from WAEC.

Meanwhile, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed the release of the 105 schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram on Wednesday morning; four weeks after they were kidnapped from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Atiku said he was gladdened by the return of the girls and expressed joy that some families who had been heartbroken will now have the tears wiped from their faces, as will other Nigerians who were distressed by the kidnappings.

“This is a moment of joy for all of us as a nation. We may not all be in Dapchi at the moment but, we are all celebrating with the families, the community and the entire Yobe State.”

Atiku, however, noted that the grief of the parents whose daughters weren’t returned would probably take on a new and more tormenting dimension, as they continue to wait and pray for their safe return.

“May God continue to strengthen and give them hope,” he said.