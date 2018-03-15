The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - Dapchi: I responded better than Jonathan –Buhari 
15th March 2018 - Plateau killings: Lalong imposes curfew on Bassa
15th March 2018 - Dasukigate: Judge withdraws from suit
15th March 2018 - Herdsmen kill 2 soldiers in Plateau, 2 brothers in Benue
15th March 2018 - Governors lobby NASS to override Buhari’s veto
15th March 2018 - Insecurity: Senate summons NSA, AGF
15th March 2018 - Ozubulu killings: Women protest, demand witnesses’ protection
15th March 2018 - Communal clash: 30 years after, Ebonyi govt takes over disputed land
15th March 2018 - Nigeria’s public debt hits N21.725tr – DMO
15th March 2018 - Wema Bank launches Aba branch
Home / Cover / National / Dapchi: I responded better than Jonathan –Buhari 

Dapchi: I responded better than Jonathan –Buhari 

— 15th March 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Damaturu

In Dapchi, Yobe State, President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration’s response to the abduction of 110 schoolgirls from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, was better than that of President Goodluck Jonathan’s government.

Boko Haram kidnapped 110 students from Dapchi, Yobe state on February 19, 2018, and also, abducted 274 students from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, on April 14, 2014.

At a meeting in Damaturu, the state capital, yesterday, Buhari said his government acted immediately it learnt of the kidnap of the girls at Dapchi.

“The federal government’s response to the unfortunate abduction of the schoolgirls is a clear departure from the insensitivity of the past administration which looked the other way while the Chibok girls were taken away in 2014 and held in captivity for over three years,” he said.

“Due to our commitment, over 100 Chibok girls have been rescued and reunited with their families, sent back to school and empowered with requisite skills. You may recall that recently, our negotiation efforts led to the release of abducted University of Maiduguri lecturers, some women police personnel, students and even an NYSC member. We, therefore, have no doubt that the Dapchi girls will be rescued or released. “I can reassure parents, Nigerians and the international community that we will do all that is within our power to make sure that the girls are brought back safely to their families.

“I have directed the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Police, Department of State Services and the rest of the security agencies to find the girls wherever they are,” the president, who appeared sad, said at the meeting held in the school hall.

He also promised that government would use “all its power” to direct the security agencies to end Boko Haram insurgency and bring peace to the North East.

Buhari said he has read the full report of the abduction and that his visit was to console the parents, people and government of Yobe state.

Earlier, at a meeting with stakeholders at the Government House in Damaturu, Buhari said anybody, group or agency found to be culpable of negligence, which may have caused the Dapchi abduction, will face the law. 

The president left Dapchi in a chopper at about 4:30pm (barely 50 minutes after his arrival.”

He was accompanied by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau, Defence Minister, Dan Ali, Sports Minister, Solomon Dalong, Chief of Air force, Air Mashal Abubakar Sadiqque and DSS Director General, Lawal Daura.

Governor Ibrahim Geidam and his Borno State counterpart, Kashim Shettima, received the president. 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dapchi: I responded better than Jonathan –Buhari 

— 15th March 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Damaturu In Dapchi, Yobe State, President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration’s response to the abduction of 110 schoolgirls from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, was better than that of President Goodluck Jonathan’s government. Boko Haram kidnapped 110 students from Dapchi, Yobe state on February 19, 2018, and also, abducted 274 students from…

  • Plateau killings: Lalong imposes curfew on Bassa

    — 15th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Bassa Local Government Area of the state, following persistent attacks in Dungu, Rafiki and some villages in Miango District. The attacks have consumed dozens of lives. In a statement signed by Secretary to the Government of the State, Rufus Bature, the curfew…

  • Dasukigate: Judge withdraws from suit

    — 15th March 2018

    Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has lambasted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for what he termed gross misconduct in the prosecution of the alleged N3.1 billion corruption case by the anti-graft agency. The judge, who accused the EFCC of frustrating proceedings in the trial and attempting to take over…

  • Herdsmen kill 2 soldiers in Plateau, 2 brothers in Benue

    — 15th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Two soldiers serving with Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), also known as the Special Task Force (STF), were killed yesterday when local vigilante and herdsmen clashed at Dong village, a border settlement between Bassa and Jos South local government areas of Plateau State. Spokesman for OPSH, Major Umar Adams, confirmed…

  • Governors lobby NASS to override Buhari’s veto

    — 15th March 2018

    Senate gazettes president’s letter as court stops lawmakers Fred Itua, Abuja Less than 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari refused to assent the Electoral Act Amendment Bill (2018), some governors, Senators and members of the House of Representatives have started moves to override the president’s veto. Daily Sun gathered that three governors, one from the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share