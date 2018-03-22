The Sun News
Dapchi girls' release shows Buhari's political will – Okorocha
22nd March 2018 - Girl, 18, found with slit throat in Gombe pit
22nd March 2018 - Workers enhancement: NEPAD moves for repositioning
22nd March 2018 - Buhari has failed Nigerians, can’t take credit for his own failure – Fayose
22nd March 2018 - Counterterrorism: Air Force issues new IDs with enhanced security features
22nd March 2018 - FG rakes in N142.81 billion from oversubscribed bond auctions
22nd March 2018 - I’m not wanted for corruption , Jonah Jang replies ICPC
22nd March 2018 - Dino a noisemaker – Yahaya Bello
22nd March 2018 - Nigerians continue to fall prey of ‘wonder banks’ in spite warnings – NDIC boss
22nd March 2018 - Fire razes Kebbi Islamic institute hotels
Dapchi girls' release shows Buhari's political will – Okorocha

22nd March 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has ascribed the quick release of the 105 Dapchi girls abducted by the Book Haram sect to display of political will by President Muhammad Buhari.

Governor Okorocha who stated this in a press statement he released through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, maintained that his disparity to the school girls release justifies his strength in dealing with such national challenge.

He noted that since President Buhari came on board, he has continued to match his words with action.

According to Governor Okorocha, “There is no other way to describe the quick return of the Dapchi School girls than to say that it was a demonstration of high level of Political Will and dedicated leadership, because if the reverse had been the case, the story would have been different.

“Even the way and manner the President led the nation out of recession without allowing the development to linger was a clear indication of strong leadership and that is the reason the nation or Nigerians should continue to support him to fully stabilise the polity,” Okorocha said.

He added that if the previous leadership had also exerted same put Political Will or  leadership, the Chibok Girls would have perhaps quickly regain  their freedom.

Governor Okorocha has congratulated President Buhari, Yobe State, governor and heads of the Security outfits in the Country and all those involved in the quick release of the girls , while pleading with Nigerians to always shun divisive tendencies to enable them work together for results.

