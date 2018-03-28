Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), on Tuesday, charged the Federal Government to use all in its capacity to effect the release of the last Dapchi School girl, Miss Leah Sharibu, from the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists.

The PFN in a press statement by its National President, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, said the Federal Government must act urgently to free the only remaining Dapchi School girl unhurt.

The Boko Haram terrorists last week freed over 100 Dapchi School girls abducted in February, this year and held back Leah for refusing to convert from Christianity to Islam.

“What Leah Sharibu is going through has further confirmed our worries that the activities of the Boko Haram and killer herdsmen have religious undertone. These kinds of things should not be happening in a free and democratic nation like Nigeria. It is really unacceptable.

“We also call on her captors to release her unconditionally. The federal government must ensure her release just like the other girls”, the PFN said.

It called on the international friends of Nigeria to help facilitate the safe release of Leah Sharibu to rejoin her family.

The PFN, also admonished all Christians in the country to continue to offer fervent prayers toward the freedom of the Christian girl and urged Nigerians to respect the right of freedom of worship of others and be tolerant.