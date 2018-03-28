The Sun News
Latest
28th March 2018 - Dapchi girls: Release Leah Sharibu now – PFN urges FG
28th March 2018 - Man, 37, arrested for alleged rape of 12 year old Kebbi girl
28th March 2018 - Katsina trains 60 journalists on poultry, fishery, bee-keeping
28th March 2018 - Liberia hosts ECOWAS regional radio
28th March 2018 - Farmers/herdsmen clashes: Kwara govt. bans night grazing
28th March 2018 - Kano, Jigawa, Katsina residents to experience improved power supply, says KEDCO
28th March 2018 - Delta newspaper workers down tools over welfare issues
28th March 2018 - JUST IN: IGP removes Ali Janga as Kogi CP, appoints Esa Ogbu
28th March 2018 - Melaye to sue IGP over ‘escape’ of gun suspects
28th March 2018 - Kogi police may declare Melaye, Audu’s son wanted as 6 suspects abscond from detention
Home / Cover / National / Dapchi girls: Release Leah Sharibu now – PFN urges FG

Dapchi girls: Release Leah Sharibu now – PFN urges FG

— 28th March 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), on Tuesday, charged the Federal Government to use all in its capacity to effect the release of the last Dapchi School girl, Miss Leah Sharibu, from the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists.

The PFN in a press statement  by its National President, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, said the Federal Government must act urgently to free the only remaining Dapchi School girl unhurt.

The Boko Haram terrorists last week freed over 100 Dapchi School girls abducted in February, this year and held back Leah for refusing to convert from Christianity to Islam.

“What Leah Sharibu is going through has further confirmed our worries that the activities of the Boko Haram and killer herdsmen have religious undertone. These kinds of things should not be happening in a free and democratic nation like Nigeria. It is really unacceptable.

Read more: New tariffs on alcoholic beverages, tobacco

“We also call on her captors to release her unconditionally. The federal government must ensure her release just like the other girls”, the PFN said.

It called on the international friends of Nigeria to help facilitate the safe release of Leah Sharibu to rejoin her family.

The PFN, also admonished all Christians in the country to continue to offer fervent prayers toward the freedom of the Christian girl and urged Nigerians to respect the right of freedom of worship of others and be tolerant.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dapchi girls: Release Leah Sharibu now – PFN urges FG

— 28th March 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), on Tuesday, charged the Federal Government to use all in its capacity to effect the release of the last Dapchi School girl, Miss Leah Sharibu, from the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists. The PFN in a press statement  by its National President, Rev. Dr. Felix…

  • arrest rape kebbi girl

    Man, 37, arrested for alleged rape of 12 year old Kebbi girl

    — 28th March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi A 37-year-old man identified as Chidi Umeh has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Badariya area, Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital. Daily Sun gathered that the suspect lured his victim into an uncompleted building on Tuesday evening where he allegedly raped the girl. Umeh, it was learnt,…

  • Katsina trains 60 journalists on poultry, fishery, bee-keeping

    — 28th March 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State Government has extended its economic empowerment programme to media practitioners in the area as about 60 journalist from the Nigeria Union of Journalists on Tuesday began a training programme on poultry, fishery and bee-keeping. The programme was organised through the Katsina State Economic Empowerment Directorate (KASEED). Declaring the training…

  • Liberia hosts ECOWAS regional radio

    — 28th March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Sequel to the withdrawal of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), its radio station has been transferred to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The radio station is now cited in Monrovia, the Liberia capital. United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Mrs. Amina Mohammed, the United Nations Under-Secretary General and Special…

  • Farmers/herdsmen clashes: Kwara govt. bans night grazing

    — 28th March 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Kwara State Government has banned night grazing as part of an efforts to ensure greater peace between farmers and herdsmen and all members of the society. Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed made the announcement during the Expanded State Security Committee meeting, in Ilorin, the state capital. Governor Ahmed said the move was adopted…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share