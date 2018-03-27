Dapchi girls: ‘Leah’s action, wake-up call for Christian youths’

Brown Chimezie

Pastor of Truth Teaching Church of Christ Ministry, Morogbo, Lagos State, Noah Ibukun Oluwa, has commended the Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, for upholding her faith despite pressure on her by Boko Haram to denounce Christian faith.

The cleric, in a statement, said with such bravery and display of candour, Sharibu has made God and Christian youths proud.

Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to do all he can to free the girl and reunite her with her parents, Noah said the international community was watching with interest and their rating of Nigeria as a civilised country will depend on how the government would safely rescue the girl from her abductors.

The clergyman described the frequent bloodshed by herdsmen as unfortunate, adding that unless peace returns to the country, 2019 elections may be derailed.

“I want President Buhari to address this issue squarely and solve the problem once and for all. As a retired military officer and former president, I know he has the capacity to handle the problem. So, he should act fast before any harm comes to the girl,” he said.