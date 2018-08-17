Contrary to claims, the Federal Government paid ransom for the release of the schoolgirls that were kidnapped by Boko Haram in Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19, 2018, the United Nations Security Council has revealed.

In March 2018 after the girls were released, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed had told State House correspondents that no money was paid for the release of the schoolgirls nor was there a prisoner swap, while refuting leaked media reports that government paid the terrorists five million euros for the release.

He had told reporters that the girls who were freed were released unconditionally and the government did not pay any ransom to the terrorists neither was there any prison swap.

“No money changed hands.” He said the only condition given by the terrorists was that they would return the girls to where they picked them.

But in a recent UN report submitted to its security council, though no specific amount was quoted, it was revealed that the government paid ransom for the release of the girls, noting that such payout was partly responsible for the sustenance of Boko Haram and other terrorist organisations in Africa. However, the Federal Government insisted that it did not pay any ransom to secure the freedom of the girls.