Dapchi girls: APC shameless, insensitive, says ADP

— 26th February 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has lampooned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing its members as ‘shameless and insensitive’ to the plights of the parents of the kidnapped Dapchi school girls.

In a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kayode Jacobs, the party added that instead of the leadership of the APC to come up with solutions to solve the problem, they busied celebrating in Akure, the Ondo State capital, marking the one year in office of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

National Chairman of ADP, Engr. Yabagi Sani, added that “It is unthinkable that the APC will not be able to put off any scheduled celebrations in solidarity with the  family of the over 100  missing  girls.

“This is the same blunder the PDP committed in 2014  when at a few days after the Chbok abduction they went to Kano and the army of APC propagandists led by Lai Mohammed swooped on them, calling them names that led to their eventual fall.”

Sani also stated that history was repeating itself.

“First they lied that more than half of the girls were recovered; later they claimed they were waiting to get reports from parents and now days have started counting while the Chibock tragedy remains unresolved.

“As for us in ADP we are finding it difficult to explain the lackadaisical attitude of the political party in power. It is beyond describing the abduction as a national tragedy or giving it names; it is about taking steps to immediately bring the Children back  It is not about passing blames, it is about making concerted efforts and being open with the challenges and limitations government is facing.

“Let the APC and its government be serious and open, this is a national challenge that all of us must work to resolve. If they continue to pretend and lie that all is well, dancing at rallies and consumed with 2019 passion, they may as well be the disaster that has befallen our nation at this time” the ADP Chairman concluded.

